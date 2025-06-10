Football

India 0-1 Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Will Brazil-born Stefan Pereira’s Penalty Reignite OCI Debate?

Brazilian-born Stefan Pereira scored a 95th-minute penalty to give Hong Kong a 1-0 win against India in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match on 10 June

Hong Kong Stefan Pereira Instagram
File photo of Hong Kong midifleder Stefan Pereira. | Photo: Instagram/stefan_pereira
info_icon

Hong Kong secured a 1-0 win in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C game against India at the Kai Tak Stadium on 10 June. After a closely fought battle between the two sides, the deciding moment came in the 94th minute, when Brazilian-born Stefan Pereira scored from the spot after Vishal Kaith had brought down Michael Udebuluzor in the penalty area.

Both players involved in the goal – Pereira and Udebuluzor – are naturalised Hongkongers. 37-year-old Pereira was born and brought up in Brazil, and first moved to Hong Kong in 2013. He became a naturalised citizen in December 2023, and his strike against India was his first international goal.

Though born in Hong Kong, Udebuluzor was a Nigerian citizen, being the son of former footballer Cornelius Udebuluzor. Michael renounced his Nigerian passport and became a naturalised citizen of his birth country in September 2023, aged 19, and has played 15 times for Ashley Westwood’s side.

The involvement of these two ‘foreigners’ in India’s defeat has reignited the issue of whether India should, too, allow the Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) to play for the Men in Blue. The Indian supporters have been quite vocal about this for a long time, and even manager Manolo Marquez has been coy about the issue. AIFF, still, continues to drag their feet on the issue.

When asked about Hong Kong’s plethora of foreign-born players in a pre-match press conference, Marquez said that if he were the coach of the Dragons, he “would do similar things”.

Danny Batth, an English footballer who currently plays for EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers. - X/Danny Batth
5 Indian-Origin Players Who Are Eligible To Represent The National Team, Featuring A Former Premier League Star

BY Outlook Sports Desk

OCI Football Players For India – Details

India are one of the few ‘rising’ Asian sides that does not allow dual citizens to play for the national team without renouncing their original passport. Not only that, but players have to actually live in the country for two years before applying for citizenship.

That hurdle has rendered several foreign-born and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) players ineligible to play for India, including British-born Danny Batth, Michael Chopra, and Yan Dhanda.

India’s poor FIFA rankings mean that Indian passport holders usually do not get a work permit to play in England’s football pyramid, which makes English-born players reluctant to renounce their British passports. Even if they are willing, as Danny Batth was, the two-year residency requirement is, in his words, “a brick wall straight away”.

Such rigid requirements mean that Indian managers have a limited pool of players to call upon, mainly from the country’s north-eastern states, where football trumps cricket in popularity.

Naturalised Players In Other Teams

In contrast to India, smaller nations like Hong Kong have a large contingent of either naturalised players or first or second-generation immigrants. Alongside Peireira and Udebuluzor, Hong Kong also had Juninho, Fernando, and Dudu – all born in Brazil, as well as Spain-born Manolo Bleda and Japan-born Sohgo Ichikawa.

Other nations, too, have followed suit. Bangladesh, whose long-time skipper Jamal Bhuyan was born and raised in Denmark, added former England U-21 international midfielder Hamza Choudhury to their ranks, and he scored in his home debut against Bhutan.

The Bengal Tigers also added Shamit Shome, twice capped for Canada, as well as Italy-trained Fahamedul Islam, to their squad.

The Sri Lankan team, which won 3-1 against Chinese Taipei on 10 June, had players born in Norway, Denmark, Germany, France, England, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Arch-rivals Pakistan, too, have a number of foreign-born players. Their goalkeeper, Yousuf Butt, was born in Denmark, while both their centre-backs – Mohammad Fazal and Abdullah Iqbal – are Swedish-born. There are three British-born players as well.

In fact, Pakistan made history when Premier League footballer Zeshan Rehman opted to play for them, paving the way for the other teams to do the same.

It remains to be seen whether India follows suit. Fan rumours indicate that manager Marquez may step down following India’s defeat to Hong Kong, and whoever comes in to replace him will need to decide whether to push the agenda of including OCI players or not.

One thing is clear that the upcoming match against Singapore on 9 October is make-or-break for the Men in Blue in terms of their qualification from the group stage. Whether we have players from the Indian diaspora making their appearance or not will be a point of contention for fans and board members alike.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  3. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  5. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
Latest Stories
  1. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  2. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival
  3. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  4. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  5. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  6. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  7. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  8. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran