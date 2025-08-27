India Vs Bhutan Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Women's Championship: When, Where To Watch Football Match

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Women's Championship: What Happened In Previous Match
Anushka Kumari fired a stunning hat-trick as the India under-17 women's football team thrashed hosts Bhutan 8-0 on Sunday (August 24). It was the Young Tigresses’ third consecutive win of the tournament.
Besides Anushka's (53’, 61’, 73’) stellar performance, Abhista Basnett (23’, 89’) scored a brace while Pearl Fernandes (71’), Divyani Linda (77’), and Valaina Fernandes (90+2’) were on target.
With this dominant result, the Young Tigresses have now scored 17 goals in three matches without conceding any, tightening their grip on top spot in the table and edging closer to the trophy.
India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Women's Championship: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 5:30pm IST. The India vs Bhutan, SAFF U17 Women's Championship second-round match will be live streamed on the South Asian Football Federation YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Women's Championship: Greetings!
Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday. The India under-17 women's football team is going great guns in Thimphu, and faces hosts Bhutan for the second time in three days today. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the SAFF U17 Women's Championship encounter.