India Vs Bhutan Live Streaming, SAFF U17 Women's Championship: When, Where To Watch Football Match

India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Women's Championship: The Young Tigresses beat the hosts 8-0 in their last outing. Photo: AIFF

Welcome to our live blog coverage of India's fourth match in the SAFF U17 Women's Championship, against hosts Bhutan at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). The Young Tigresses have notched up three straight victories, including an 8-0 rout of the hosts in their previous outing, in the first round and are looking to continue in the same vein in the reverse round-robin fixtures. Joakim Alexandersson side is thus on top of the standings with nine points, while the home team is yet to earn a point. Follow the live scores and updates from the India vs Bhutan football match.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Aug 2025, 04:49:45 pm IST India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Women's Championship: What Happened In Previous Match Anushka Kumari fired a stunning hat-trick as the India under-17 women's football team thrashed hosts Bhutan 8-0 on Sunday (August 24). It was the Young Tigresses’ third consecutive win of the tournament. Besides Anushka's (53’, 61’, 73’) stellar performance, Abhista Basnett (23’, 89’) scored a brace while Pearl Fernandes (71’), Divyani Linda (77’), and Valaina Fernandes (90+2’) were on target. With this dominant result, the Young Tigresses have now scored 17 goals in three matches without conceding any, tightening their grip on top spot in the table and edging closer to the trophy.

27 Aug 2025, 04:24:28 pm IST India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF U17 Women's Championship: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 5:30pm IST. The India vs Bhutan, SAFF U17 Women's Championship second-round match will be live streamed on the South Asian Football Federation YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.