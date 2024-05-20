Football

Greece Super League: PAOK Triumphs Over Aris 2-1 To Clinch Their Fourth Title

PAOK held on to win despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Giannis Michailidis was sent off. It finished two points ahead of defending champion AEK Athens, which beat visiting Lamia 3-0

AP
PAOK's players celebrate winning the Greek Super League soccer championship at Kleanthis Vikelidis stadium. Photo: AP
info_icon

PAOK will enter the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next season after beating fellow Thessaloniki club Aris 2-1 on Sunday to win Greece's Super League for the fourth time. (More Football News)

PAOK held on to win despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Giannis Michailidis was sent off. It finished two points ahead of defending champion AEK Athens, which beat visiting Lamia 3-0.

In a tense game at Aris' home ground, PAOK opened the scoring in the 30th minute, on its first breakaway, with Spanish forward Brandon assisted by Andrija Zivkovic.

Aris equalized in the 47th through Spanish striker Loren who controlled Moses Odubajo's cross inside the area, swiveled and sent a fierce volley into the top left of the goal.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid were held to a 4-4 draw with Villarreal on Sunday. - null
Carlo Ancelotti Focused On Fitness, Rhythm Despite Villarreal Comeback Against Real Madrid

BY Stats Perform

In the 62nd, veteran Brazilian Taison shot from the edge of the area for the winning goal.

After the game, tens of thousands of PAOK fans converged on the team's home ground.

Third-place Olympiakos finished above fourth-place Panathinaikos after the bitter rivals drew 2-2. Aris finished fifth and Lamia sixth.

Costas Kantouris contributed to this report from Thessaloniki.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indian Coast Guard Rescues 26 Persons From Tourist Boat Stranded Off Goa Coast
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault': AAP Says Delhi Police Seized CCTV DVR, Questions Sequence Of Events
  3. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  4. In Malwa, The Stories Of Sidhu Moose Wala, Gurdas Mann Combine With Politics Of Badals
  5. ‘More Popular Than CM’: Kalpana Soren Takes The Centre-stage In Jhakhand Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Delhi-Bred Filmmaker In Cannes Critics’ Week With Estonian Entry
  2. Cannes 2024: Amy Jackson Brings Her 'Femme Fatale Vision' To Life In A White Suit At The Women In Cinema Gala
  3. Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy On Akshay Tritiya, Name Him Vedavid
  4. Daisy Ridley Recalls Challenging Shoot For 'Young Woman And The Sea': It Was Scary
  5. Kiara Advani Returns From Cannes To Cast Her Vote; Asks Paps, 'Aapne Vote Kiya?'-Watch Video
Sports News
  1. Greece Super League: PAOK Triumphs Over Aris 2-1 To Clinch Their Fourth Title
  2. Serie A: Inter Milan Lift Title At San Siro As Nerazzurri Celebrates 20th Title - In Pics
  3. EPL: Man City Win 4th Straight Title With 3-1 Win Over West Ham On Final Day - In Pics
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  5. La Liga: Barcelona Beat Rayo Vallecano To Secure Second Spot - In Pics
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Chopper Crash, Confirms State Media
  2. Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
  3. ‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash
  4. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Supreme Leader's Protégé, Dies At 63 In Helicopter Crash
  5. Watch: Iran’s President Raisi’s Last Footage Before Helicopter Crash. Know About Vietnam War-Era Chopper
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: 23.66% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Rahul Gandhi Reaches Lucknow
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray