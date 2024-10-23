Football

Girona 2-0 Slovan Bratislava: Juanpe Revels After Girona's First Champions League Win

Michel's side, who are embarking on their maiden campaign in Europe's premier competition, got their first win on the board after seeing off Slovan Bratislava 2-0 on Tuesday

Girona vs Slovan Bratislava champions league
Juanpe celebrates Girona's historic victory
Juanpe said it was "a dream come true" after his goal helped Girona to an historic first Champions League victory in their history. (More Football News)

After opening with successive defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Feyenoord, Girona took a first-half lead through Miguel Gutierrez, before Juanpe's deflected free-kick sealed the victory 17 minutes from time.

And the 33-year-old defender, who is in his ninth season with Blanquivermells, was proud to play his part of a momentous day for the club.

"It's a dream come true. We watched this competition on TV, and this is the pure elite," he said. "I'm very happy. When I scored, I looked at the scoreboard to make sure it was true, my entire football career was going through my mind.

"It's an important triumph and one of the most important moments of my career, scoring in the Champions League with Girona."

Girona goalscorer Juanpe. - null
UEFA Champions League: Girona Beat Slovan Bratislava 2-0 To Register First Win

BY Stats Perform

"I am very happy for Juanpe," head coach Michel added. "He has been here for many years, and now he has scored in the Champions League.

"We must be happy and proud of these players. Most of their performances were incredible."

