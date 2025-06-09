Football

Germany 0-2 France, UEFA Nations League: Kylian Mbappe Shepherds Les Bleus To Third Place

Kylian Mbappe led France to UEFA Nations League consolation on Sunday (June 8, 2025). The Real Madrid star scored his 50th goal for France before setting up the other as Les Bleus rallied after a lethargic start to defeat host nation Germany 2-0 in the third-place decider. Aurelien Tchouameni set up club teammate Mbappe to score just before the break after Germany had dominated the first half, and Mbappe set up substitute Michael Olise to seal the result in the 84th after a much-improved second-half performance from the visitors.