Germany 0-2 France, UEFA Nations League: Kylian Mbappe Shepherds Les Bleus To Third Place

France's Michael Olise, right, scores his side's second goal during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany.
Germany's Karim Adeyemi, right, and France's Lucas Digne, left, challenge for the ball during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany.
Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug, right, and France's Loic Bade, left, challenge for the ball during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany.
Germany's Karim Adeyemi, right, and France's Lucas Digne, left, challenge for the ball during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany.
France's Kylian Mbappe, front right, scores the opening goal during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany.
France's Malo Gusto, left, and Germany's David Raum, right, challenge for the ball during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany.
France's Lucas Hernandez, left, and France's goalkeeper Mike Maignan, right, challenge for the ball with Germany's Karim Adeyemi, center, during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany.
France's Malo Gusto, left, and Germany's Florian Wirtz, right, challenge for the ball during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany.
France's Kylian Mbappe, left, and Germany's Jonathan Tah, right, challenge for the ball during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany.
France's Randal Kolo Muani, left, and Germany's Jonathan Tah, right, challenge for the ball during the Nations League third place soccer match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, Germany.