Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard reacts at the end of round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament against Germany in Dortmund, Germany. Germany won the game 2-0.
Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand reacts at the end of round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament against Germany in Dortmund, Germany.
Germany's Antonio Rudiger reacts after a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany. Germany won 2-0.
Germany's Florian Wirtz, right, and Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen fight for the ball during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Germany's Jamal Musiala, left, scores his side's 2nd goal against Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from a penalty kick during a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from a penalty kick next to Denmark's Joachim Andersen during a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel reacts after Germany's Kai Havertz scored the opening goal during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund, right, is challenged by Germany's Robert Andrich during the round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.