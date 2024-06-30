Football

Euro 2024: Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala Score As Germany Enter QFs - In Pics

Host nation Germany is headed to the quarterfinals at the European Championship after a wet and wild win over Denmark on Saturday. Kai Havertz converted the spot kick and Jamal Musiala added a second goal — his third of the tournament, which is tied for the most with Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze — in the 68th. It was Germany’s first win in the knockout stage of a major tournament since 2016, since when the national team has failed to advance from the group stage at back-to-back World Cups and lost in the last 16 of the last Euros in 2021 to England. Germany will play Spain or Georgia next and became the second team to advance from the round of 16, after Switzerland beat defending champion Italy 2-0 earlier Saturday.