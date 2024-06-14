Elephant Bubi kicks the ball towards the goal in Starkenberg, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. As an 'elephant oracle' the elephant predicts the outcome of the opening game of the European Championship, according to her, Germany will win. The animal from the Starkenberg elephant reserve shoots the ball into the German goal. Photo: AP

