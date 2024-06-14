Football

GER Vs SCO, Euro 2024: Bubi The Elephant Oracle Predicts Germany's Win In Opener

Bubi, an African elephant who lives in a reserve in Thuringia in central Germany, was tasked Thursday with predicting the victor of the Euro 2024 match between the host nation and Scotland in Munich on Friday

AP
Elephant Bubi kicks the ball towards the goal in Starkenberg, Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2024. As an 'elephant oracle' the elephant predicts the outcome of the opening game of the European Championship, according to her, Germany will win. The animal from the Starkenberg elephant reserve shoots the ball into the German goal. Photo: AP
info_icon

Move over, Paul the octopus. There's a new big-hitter in the world of soccer soothsayers. (More Football News)

And this one is going for a win for Germany to open the European Championship.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann. - null
Euro 2024: Julian Nagelsmann Urges Germany To Beat Pressure Of Being Hosts

BY Stats Perform

Bubi had to kick a ball toward the flags of Germany and Scotland that were on either side of a makeshift goal. The ball rolled toward Germany's.

Bubi, who is originally from Italy, then waved the flag of her adopted home and enjoyed a bucket of barley.

Her keepers discovered her enthusiasm for soccer by chance when a ball rolled into her enclosure. Bubi immediately kicked it back.

Paul the octopus, also known as the “Oracle of Oberhausen,” gained notoriety by successfully predicting the outcome of matches at the 2010 World Cup.

