Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, centre, with teammate applauds the crowd at the end of a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
France head coach Didier Deschamps, left, and Netherlands' head coach Ronald Koeman chat after the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, center, celebrates after scoring a goal that was then disallowed for offside during the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands gestures to teammates during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France, center, reacts during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
France head coach Didier Deschamps reacts during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, left, is challenged by Adrien Rabiot of France during the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Netherlands' head coach Ronald Koeman gestures from the touchline during the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
A French supporter wears a 'face mask' to mimic that worn by Kylian Mbappe of France before the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Antoine Griezmann of France, left, tussles for the ball with Jerdy Schouten of the Netherlands during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.