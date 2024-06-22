Football

Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe-Less France Play 0-0 Draw With Netherlands - In Pics

Talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe watched from the substitutes’ bench as France and the Netherlands played out a 0-0 draw in a heavyweight UEFA European Championship 2024 clash on Saturday (June 22). Antoine Griezmann missed France’s best chances while Xavi Simons had a goal disallowed after a VAR check for the Dutch in the first goalless draw of the tournament. It leaves both teams on four points in Group D after their second match. It also ensured that Poland were the first team eliminated. Poland were beaten by Austria 3-1 earlier and are certain of finishing bottom of the group, even if they beat France in their final group game.