Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe-Less France Play 0-0 Draw With Netherlands - In Pics

Talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe watched from the substitutes’ bench as France and the Netherlands played out a 0-0 draw in a heavyweight UEFA European Championship 2024 clash on Saturday (June 22). Antoine Griezmann missed France’s best chances while Xavi Simons had a goal disallowed after a VAR check for the Dutch in the first goalless draw of the tournament. It leaves both teams on four points in Group D after their second match. It also ensured that Poland were the first team eliminated. Poland were beaten by Austria 3-1 earlier and are certain of finishing bottom of the group, even if they beat France in their final group game.

UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands vs France | Photo: AP/Mathias Schrader

Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, centre, with teammate applauds the crowd at the end of a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

France coach Didier Deschamps and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman
France coach Didier Deschamps and Netherlands' coach Ronald Koeman | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

France head coach Didier Deschamps, left, and Netherlands' head coach Ronald Koeman chat after the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring a disallowed goal
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring a disallowed goal | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, center, celebrates after scoring a goal that was then disallowed for offside during the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Wout Weghorst
Wout Weghorst | Photo: AP/Mathias Schrader

Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands gestures to teammates during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Kylian Mbappe of France, center, reacts during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

France head coach Didier Deschamps
France head coach Didier Deschamps | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

France head coach Didier Deschamps reacts during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Cody Gakpo is challenged by Adrien Rabiot
Cody Gakpo is challenged by Adrien Rabiot | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, left, is challenged by Adrien Rabiot of France during the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman
Netherlands' head coach Ronald Koeman | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Netherlands' head coach Ronald Koeman gestures from the touchline during the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

A French supporter
A French supporter | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

A French supporter wears a 'face mask' to mimic that worn by Kylian Mbappe of France before the Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Antoine Griezmann tussles for the ball with Jerdy Schouten
Antoine Griezmann tussles for the ball with Jerdy Schouten | Photo: AP/Mathias Schrader

Antoine Griezmann of France, left, tussles for the ball with Jerdy Schouten of the Netherlands during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

