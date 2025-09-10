Football

France 2-1 Iceland, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe Rescues 10-Man Les Bleus  

France held on with 10 men to beat Iceland 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying on Wednesday (September 10, 2025), after coming from behind thanks to a goal and assist from Kylian Mbappe. Iceland took a surprise lead when Michael Olise gave away the ball in his own penalty area and Andri Gudjohnsen pounced on it to score. Mbappe finally got France into the game when he converted a penalty just before half-time after being shoved by Mikael Anderson. Mbappe led a break for the second goal and set up Bradley Barcola to score in the 62nd. France lead Group D after winning their first two games, with Iceland second.

World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Iceland vs France
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: France vs Iceland | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

France's Kylian Mbappe, second left, celebrates with his teammates after winning a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: France vs Iceland
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Iceland vs France | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

France's Kylian Mbappe, right, is tackled by Iceland's Sverrir Ingason during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Iceland vs France
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: France vs Iceland | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Iceland's Andri Gudjohnsen, right, scores a goal cancelled after a VAR review during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: France vs Iceland
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Iceland vs France | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

France's Kylian Mbappe, centre, attempts a goal as Iceland goalkeeper Elias Olafsson, right, saves during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Iceland vs France
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: France vs Iceland | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

France's Bradley Barcola celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: France vs Iceland
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Iceland vs France | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Iceland vs France
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: France vs Iceland | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

France's Markus Thuram, centre top, jumps for the ball with Iceland's Victor Palsson, right, during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: France vs Iceland
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Iceland vs France Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

France's Kylian Mbappe kicks the ball during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Iceland France WCup Soccer
France Iceland WCup Soccer Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Iceland's Andri Gudjohnsen, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

France Iceland WCup Soccer
Iceland France WCup Soccer | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

France's Markus Thuram, top, challenges for the ball with Iceland's Victor Palsson during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

