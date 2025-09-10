France's Kylian Mbappe, second left, celebrates with his teammates after winning a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
France's Kylian Mbappe, right, is tackled by Iceland's Sverrir Ingason during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Iceland's Andri Gudjohnsen, right, scores a goal cancelled after a VAR review during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
France's Kylian Mbappe, centre, attempts a goal as Iceland goalkeeper Elias Olafsson, right, saves during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
France's Bradley Barcola celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
France's Markus Thuram, centre top, jumps for the ball with Iceland's Victor Palsson, right, during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
France's Kylian Mbappe kicks the ball during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Iceland's Andri Gudjohnsen, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
France's Markus Thuram, top, challenges for the ball with Iceland's Victor Palsson during a World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match between France and Iceland at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.