Football

France 2-1 Iceland, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe Rescues 10-Man Les Bleus

France held on with 10 men to beat Iceland 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying on Wednesday (September 10, 2025), after coming from behind thanks to a goal and assist from Kylian Mbappe. Iceland took a surprise lead when Michael Olise gave away the ball in his own penalty area and Andri Gudjohnsen pounced on it to score. Mbappe finally got France into the game when he converted a penalty just before half-time after being shoved by Mikael Anderson. Mbappe led a break for the second goal and set up Bradley Barcola to score in the 62nd. France lead Group D after winning their first two games, with Iceland second.