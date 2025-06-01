Football

PSG Champions League Celebrations Go Wrong: Two Fans Dead, Cop In Coma

Two supporters died and a police officer is in a coma after mass nationwide celebrations for Paris Saint-Germain’s historic UEFA Champions League victory, European football’s biggest prize, French authorities said on Sunday (June 1, 2025). The fatalities marred what started as a night of exuberance after PSG clinched their first — and long-awaited — Champions League title, in a 5-0 win over Inter Milan. A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the western city of Dax during a PSG street party after the final, the Associated Press quoted national police service as saying. A man in his 20s was killed in Paris when his scooter was hit by a car during PSG celebrations, the interior minister’s office said. The circumstances of both are being investigated.