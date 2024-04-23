Football

Feyenoord Coach Arne Slot In Contention To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

Richard Sellers/PA
Arne Slot has worked wonders at Feyenoord. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp when he leaves as Liverpool manager at the end of the campaign. (More Football News)

Slot guided the Dutch club to their first title in six years last season and currently has them in second place in the Eredivisie table having won the Dutch Cup at the weekend.

The PA news agency understands Liverpool consider Slot to fit all the criteria set out in their recruitment process, although they are still looking at other contenders.

