FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Ten Hag Unsure If It Was His Last Man Utd Game In Charge

Despite the FA Cup title, speculation and question marks continue to hang over the future of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who collected his second trophy in as many years at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag waves to supporters after the FA Cup title win.
Erik ten Hag admits he does not know whether or not he has managed Manchester United for the last time, after guiding the Red Devils to FA Cup glory. (More Football News)

The Dutchman led his team out against Manchester City in a repeat of last year's final with his job reportedly on the line, regardless of the result ahead of the final at Wembley.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils produced a spirited performance with first-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo eventually enough to secure a 2-1 win over their rivals.

Bruno Fernandes lifts the FA Cup.
BY Stats Perform

It provided a happy ending to a difficult season for United, in which they recorded their lowest Premier League finish of eighth, but still managed to snatch European football for next term.

However, speculation and question marks continue to hang over the future of Ten Hag, who waved to United supporters during the team's lap of honour after collecting his second trophy in as many years at Old Trafford.

But the former Ajax head coach remains tight-lipped on what will happen next.

Teenagers Kobbie Mainoo (L) and Alejandro Garnacho both scored in the FA Cup final.
BY Stats Perform

When asked if that was his last game in charge, he told BBC Sport. "I don't know. The only thing I can do is prepare my team, progress and develop my team and individual players.

"This is a project. When I came in, it was a mess. We are better, but we are by far not where we want to be.

"Football is about winning trophies. I want to play the best football. I want to play dynamic football, attacking football, but in the end, you have to win games and trophies. That is the mentality that we brought in.

"We only had one opportunity this season – that was the FA Cup. We did it. I'm so very proud of the players and staff, who did an incredible job."

Ten Hag could well suffer the same fate as compatriot Louis van Gaal, who was dismissed by the club after guiding them to FA Cup glory in 2016.

Mainoo and Garnacho celebrate United's second goal.
BY Stats Perform

The 54-year-old stated his belief that he and the team had been unfairly treated by the media over the course of the campaign, during which he felt injuries to key players severely hampered his side's progress.

"I think so. The team, me as well – it was not right," he added. "We didn't have the players. It was not always good football, but we have had to make compromises all the time, then you can't play the football you want to play.

"I have been here two years, and we maybe had three, four times, the full squad [available]. Today, we had some massive players like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Casemiro not on board.

"All the compliments to the team. They have played very well, to our identity. You can see when we have the players on board, how we can play to our philosophy. Some of them are not even fit, or match fit.
 
"I have said the whole year. When the players are fit, we can play good football and have a good performance against the best team in the world.
 
"Always, when you have a local rivalry, it's much more important when you play against the other team from the city. But for us, it was not about this, it was more to prove a point after such a tough year.

"With so many setbacks, the team showed so much resilience, and I'm very proud of them."

