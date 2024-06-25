Football

Euro 2024: Spain Defeat Albania 1-0, Keep Clean Sheet Intact - In Pics

Spain shook up almost their entire line-up and still kept their winning streak intact at the UEFA European Championship 2024 with a 1-0 victory over Albania on Tuesday (June 25). Albania were already eliminated, and Spain assured of the top spot in Group B, so coach Luis de la Fuente changed 10 of his starting players. Nevertheless, Spain won all three group games at a Euros for the first time since 2008, when they went on to win the tournament. A 13th-minute goal from Ferran Torres and goalkeeper David Raya's injury-time save from Armando Broja ensured Spain ended the group stage with a clean sheet.

UEFA Euro 2024: Albania vs Spain | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Players greet at the end of a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany. Spain won 1-0.

Albanias head coach Sylvinho and Jasir Asani
Albania's head coach Sylvinho and Jasir Asani | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Albania's head coach Sylvinho leaves the pitch together with Albania's Jasir Asani at the end of a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Spains head coach Luis de la Fuente
Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente holds the ball during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Albanias Armando Broja shoots the ball against Spain
Albania's Armando Broja shoots the ball against Spain | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Albania's Armando Broja shoots a goal shot attempt during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Albanias Armando Broja reacts
Albania's Armando Broja reacts | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Albania's Armando Broja reacts after his goal attempt during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Lamine Yamal vies for the ball with Arber Hoxha
Lamine Yamal vies for the ball with Arber Hoxha | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, vies for the ball with Albania's Arber Hoxha during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Mikel Merino tussles for the ball with Berat Djimsiti
Mikel Merino tussles for the ball with Berat Djimsiti | Photo: Alessandra Tarantino

Spain's Mikel Merino, left, tussles for the ball with Albania's Berat Djimsiti during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Spains Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring a goal
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Spains Ferran Torres scores his sides opening goal
Spain's Ferran Torres scores his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Spain's Ferran Torres, right, scores his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

A fan cheers Albanias team
A fan cheers Albania's team | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

An Albania's fan cheers for their team prior to a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

