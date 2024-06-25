Players greet at the end of a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany. Spain won 1-0.
Albania's head coach Sylvinho leaves the pitch together with Albania's Jasir Asani at the end of a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente holds the ball during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Albania's Armando Broja shoots a goal shot attempt during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Albania's Armando Broja reacts after his goal attempt during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, vies for the ball with Albania's Arber Hoxha during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Spain's Mikel Merino, left, tussles for the ball with Albania's Berat Djimsiti during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Spain's Ferran Torres, right, scores his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
An Albania's fan cheers for their team prior to a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.