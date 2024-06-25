Football

Euro 2024: Spain Defeat Albania 1-0, Keep Clean Sheet Intact - In Pics

Spain shook up almost their entire line-up and still kept their winning streak intact at the UEFA European Championship 2024 with a 1-0 victory over Albania on Tuesday (June 25). Albania were already eliminated, and Spain assured of the top spot in Group B, so coach Luis de la Fuente changed 10 of his starting players. Nevertheless, Spain won all three group games at a Euros for the first time since 2008, when they went on to win the tournament. A 13th-minute goal from Ferran Torres and goalkeeper David Raya's injury-time save from Armando Broja ensured Spain ended the group stage with a clean sheet.