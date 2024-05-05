Football

EPL: Manchester City Thrash Wolves 5-1, Close In On Leaders Arsenal - In Pics

Star Norwegian forward Erling Haaland produced a scintillating four-goal show as Manchester City thumped Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium, in their English Premier League 2023-24 clash on Saturday (May 4). Arsenal had earlier surged to a four-point lead at the top of the table with their 3-0 win over Bournemouth, but City's comprehensive victory kept their title hopes on track. Wolves remain 11th with just one win in their past eight league games.