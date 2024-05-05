Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, right, scores his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland is in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Referee checks VAR for penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, right, is challenged by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, second left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.