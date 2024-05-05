Football

EPL: Manchester City Thrash Wolves 5-1, Close In On Leaders Arsenal - In Pics

Star Norwegian forward Erling Haaland produced a scintillating four-goal show as Manchester City thumped Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium, in their English Premier League 2023-24 clash on Saturday (May 4). Arsenal had earlier surged to a four-point lead at the top of the table with their 3-0 win over Bournemouth, but City's comprehensive victory kept their title hopes on track. Wolves remain 11th with just one win in their past eight league games.

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, right, scores his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Erling Haaland celebrates his sides fourth goal
Erling Haaland celebrates his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Erling Haaland, right, scores his sides fourth goal
Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Manchester Citys Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Referee checks VAR for penalty
Referee checks VAR for penalty | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Referee checks VAR for penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Wolves Matheus Cunha and Citys Citys Bernardo Silva
Wolve's Matheus Cunha and City's City's Bernardo Silva | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, right, is challenged by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Erling Haaland scores his sides opening goal
Erling Haaland scores his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, second left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

