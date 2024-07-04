Football

Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics

England and Switzerland football team players were pictured in training ahead of their vital quarter-final match at the UEFA Euro 2024. England beat Slovakia in Extra Time whereas Switzerland upset reigning champions Italy to reach the quarter-final stage. Doubts remain whether Jude Bellingham will feature for England after UEFA's disciplinary action. As for the Swiss, Granit Xhaka's men will look to crash the Three Lions party.