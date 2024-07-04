Football

Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics

England and Switzerland football team players were pictured in training ahead of their vital quarter-final match at the UEFA Euro 2024. England beat Slovakia in Extra Time whereas Switzerland upset reigning champions Italy to reach the quarter-final stage. Doubts remain whether Jude Bellingham will feature for England after UEFA's disciplinary action. As for the Swiss, Granit Xhaka's men will look to crash the Three Lions party.

Euro 2024 Soccer England Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Declan Rice, right, runs for the ball during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of the quarter final round match against Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

1/9
Englands Jude Bellingham
England's Jude Bellingham Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Jude Bellingham jumps in front of Harry Kane, second left, during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of the quarter final round match against Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

2/9
Englands Harry Kane
England's Harry Kane Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Harry Kane, left, and Phil Foden walk on the pitch during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of the quarter final round match against Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

3/9
Euro 2024 Soccer England Switzerland
Euro 2024 Soccer England Switzerland Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's players warm up during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of the quarter final round match against Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

4/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Switzerland England
Euro 2024 Soccer Switzerland England Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford competes a training session in Blankenhain, Germany ahead of the quarter final round match against Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

5/9
Switzerlands Breel Embolo
Switzerland's Breel Embolo Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP

Switzerland's Breel Embolo attends a training session at the "Stadion auf der Waldau" in Stuttgart, Germany.

6/9
Murat Yakin
Murat Yakin Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP

Switzerland's head coach Murat Yakin walks with a soccer ball on field during training at the "Stadion auf der Waldau" in Stuttgart, Germany.

7/9
Gregor Kobel
Gregor Kobel Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP

Switzerland's goalkeepers Gregor Kobel, right, and Yvon Mvogo attend a training session at the "Stadion auf der Waldau" in Stuttgart, Germany.

8/9
Euro 2024 Soccer England vs Switzerland
Euro 2024 Soccer England vs Switzerland Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP

Switzerland's head coach Murat Yakin center left, smiles during a training session of the Swiss national soccer team in Stuttgart, Germany.

9/9
Euro 2024 Soccer Switzerland vs England
Euro 2024 Soccer Switzerland vs England Photo: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP

Switzerland's head coach Murat Yakin, right, talks to goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during a training session of the Swiss national soccer team in Stuttgart, Germany.

