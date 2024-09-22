Football

EFL Championship: Cardiff City Part Ways With Manager Bulut After Disappointing Start

Sitting at the bottom of the table and already four points adrift of safety, Cardiff have acted swiftly to part ways with Turkish boss Bulut

EFL Championship Cardiff City
Erol Bulut has been sacked by Cardiff City
info_icon

Cardiff City have dismissed manager Erol Bulut after a dismal start to their Championship campaign. (More Football News)

The Bluebirds have managed just one point from their opening six games in England's second tier, scoring just the solitary goal.

Sitting at the bottom of the table and already four points adrift of safety, Cardiff have acted swiftly to part ways with Turkish boss Bulut.

"Cardiff City can confirm first-team manager Erol Bulut has been relieved of his duties and will leave the club with immediate effect," a short club statement said on Sunday.

"The board of directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future."

First-team coach Nikolaos Karydas also follows Bulut out of the door at the Cardiff City Stadium, with Omer Riza taking charge on an interim basis.

Bulut's final game was a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Leeds United on Saturday as Joel Bagan was sent off in the first half for the drab hosts.

Riza will have to turn around that form, with Cardiff losing six of their last seven home league games (W1), including each of the last four – they last endured a longer such run in November 2021 (L6).

Chris Rigg earned Sunderland victory over Middlesbrough - null
Sunderland 1-0 Middlesbrough, EFL Championship: Rigg Backheel Earns Black Cats Derby Win

BY Stats Perform

Bulut had initially turned Cardiff from relegation candidates to comfortable mid-table finishers, ending his first season in charge 12th last campaign.

The 49-year-old was rewarded with a new two-year deal in June, which was set to run until the end of the 2025-26 season, but his tenure has been cut short.

Former Wales manager Rob Page, Steven Schumacher – who was sacked by Stoke City last week – and ex-Ranger boss Michael Beale are among the reported favourites for the vacancy.

Cardiff head to Hull City in their next Championship fixture on Saturday, aiming for their first win of the season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin Equals Shane Warne's Record With 6-Wicket Haul Against Bangladesh
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Chasing 170-Run Target After AFG Batting Falters
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Beat India A 257 Runs As Arshdeep Singh Takes Six Wickets
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics
  5. England Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
Football News
  1. EFL Championship: Cardiff City Part Ways With Manager Bulut After Disappointing Start
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL 2024-25: KBFC 2-1 EBFC, Full Time—Peprah Scores The Winner
  3. Brighton 2-2 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25: Both Teams Maintain Unbeaten Streaks
  4. Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Victor Boniface Nets Last-Minute Winner - Data Debrief
  5. Man City Vs Arsenal: Erling Haaland Hits Century Of Goals As Pep Guardiola's Men Take Lead
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  3. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  4. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  5. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP FSDA Collects 'Prasadam' Samples From Mathura Amid Tirupati Laddu Row
  2. 'India Ready for Dialogue with Pakistan, But Terrorism Must Stop': Rajnath Singh In J&K
  3. India Signs Three IPEF Agreements During PM Modi’s US Visit. Details Inside
  4. Uday Bhanu Chib Becomes New Indian Youth Congress President
  5. Hilsa To Reach Indian Markets This Durga Puja As Bangladesh Lifts Ban | Explained
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  2. Modi And Biden Discuss Defence And Clean Energy
  3. France Tilts To The Right As PM Barnier Announces New Cabinet After Weeks Of Political Turmoil
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch