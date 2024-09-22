Cardiff City have dismissed manager Erol Bulut after a dismal start to their Championship campaign. (More Football News)
The Bluebirds have managed just one point from their opening six games in England's second tier, scoring just the solitary goal.
Sitting at the bottom of the table and already four points adrift of safety, Cardiff have acted swiftly to part ways with Turkish boss Bulut.
"Cardiff City can confirm first-team manager Erol Bulut has been relieved of his duties and will leave the club with immediate effect," a short club statement said on Sunday.
"The board of directors wish to thank Erol for all of his hard work and wish him well for the future."
First-team coach Nikolaos Karydas also follows Bulut out of the door at the Cardiff City Stadium, with Omer Riza taking charge on an interim basis.
Bulut's final game was a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Leeds United on Saturday as Joel Bagan was sent off in the first half for the drab hosts.
Riza will have to turn around that form, with Cardiff losing six of their last seven home league games (W1), including each of the last four – they last endured a longer such run in November 2021 (L6).
Bulut had initially turned Cardiff from relegation candidates to comfortable mid-table finishers, ending his first season in charge 12th last campaign.
The 49-year-old was rewarded with a new two-year deal in June, which was set to run until the end of the 2025-26 season, but his tenure has been cut short.
Former Wales manager Rob Page, Steven Schumacher – who was sacked by Stoke City last week – and ex-Ranger boss Michael Beale are among the reported favourites for the vacancy.
Cardiff head to Hull City in their next Championship fixture on Saturday, aiming for their first win of the season.