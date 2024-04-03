Football

Doncaster Win Again To Dent Wrexham’s Automatic-Promotion Hopes

The hosts took the lead after 44 minutes when former Newcastle youth-team player Bailey met a James Maxwell cross and headed home at the back post

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Photo%3A%20Mike%20Egerton%2FPA
Owen Bailey struck for Doncaster. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA
info_icon

Doncaster dented Wrexham’s League Two automatic promotion hopes with a 1-0 victory at the Eco-Power Stadium. (More Football News)

Owen Bailey headed home his first goal in the English Football League just before the break to secure Rovers a fifth consecutive win and leave Wrexham third, two points above MK Dons.

There was little between the two sides throughout the first half, though Doncaster had the better of the opportunities.

Maxime Biamou twice turned narrowly wide from Luke Molyneux deliveries with a scuffed header from Ollie Palmer the best chance for Wrexham.

Gian Piero Gasperini is chasing success in three competitions with Atalanta - Alessandro Garofalo/AP
Gian Piero Gasperini Excited As Atalanta Reach Business End Of Season

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

The hosts took the lead after 44 minutes when former Newcastle youth team player Bailey met a James Maxwell cross and headed home at the back post.

The tempo of the game upped in the second half, with both teams exchanging opportunities.

Erling Haaland was shielded from criticism by Pep Guardiola. - Photo: Mike Egerton/PA
Pep Guardiola Defends Erling Haaland After Criticism

BY Stats Perform

Both Biamou and Maxwell saw shots blocked on the line for Doncaster while Arthur Okonkwo pushed a curling Molyneux strike away from goal.

Wrexham looked to have found an equaliser in the 77th minute when Paul Mullin turned in from close range, only to be flagged offside.

Rovers keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala produced a brilliant save deep into added time to keep out Steven Fletcher’s header

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Did US Warn Russia About Crocus City Hall Being A Potential Target?
  2. BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Joe Flaherty Dies At 82: ‘SCTV’, ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Actor-Comedian Passes Away After Brief Illness
  4. Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today | Details
  5. Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?
  6. 'Uncle Samsik' Teaser Review: Song Kang-ho Turns Enigmatic And Dubious In His Television Debut Series
  7. Muslim Leaders Decline White House Ramadan Invitation As Biden's Israel Policy Draws Anger
  8. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer