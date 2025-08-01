Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Clayton Silva, Luka Majcen Star As DHFC Crush BSFFT 8–1

Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Luka Majcen celebrates after scoring in the Group B fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup

Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) crushed BSF FT 8–1 in a ruthless Group B clash of the 134th Durand Cup, with Clayton Silva scoring four goals in a sensational display and Luka Majcen netting a brace. Silva struck in the 1st, 35th, 72nd, and 90+3rd minutes, tearing through BSF FT’s defence with ease. Luka Majcen added goals in the 7th and 39th, while Paul Ramfangzauva (53’) and Joby (67’) piled on the misery. Kishori pulled one back for BSF FT in the 90th minute, but it was nothing more than a consolation in a match completely dominated by DHFC.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2025, 05:56:57 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Hello! Hello! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s football time! Diamond Harbour FC vs BSF FT in the Durand Cup 2025. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this Group B clash.

1 Aug 2025, 06:18:32 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Streaming Info The Durand Cup 2025, Group B match between Diamond Harbour and BSF will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. Kick off at 7:00pm IST.

1 Aug 2025, 06:26:07 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Preview Kolkata’s Kishore Bharati Krirangan is set for an exciting Group B clash in the Durand Cup 2025 as former champions Border Security Force take on rising Bengal outfit Diamond Harbour FC today, August 1. Just five years old, Diamond Harbour have quickly climbed the ranks under Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna and are now seen as challengers to Kolkata’s traditional giants. In contrast, BSF, coached by Gurjit Singh Atwal, bring a rich legacy but are chasing their first title since 1988. This marks the second Group B match after Mohun Bagan opened with a 3–1 win over Mohammedan Sporting in a fiery Kolkata derby.

1 Aug 2025, 07:07:01 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off And 1' Goal Kick-off, and bang! What was that? DHFC roared forward and scored within seconds. Clayton Silva smashes it in inside the first minute. What an opening. Diamond Harbour are up 1–0 already. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈: 𝐃𝐇𝐅𝐂 𝐯𝐬 𝐁𝐒𝐅𝐅𝐓#DHFCBSFFT #134thEditionofIndianOilDurandCup #PoweredBySBIandCoalIndia #DurandCup2025 #ManyChampionsOneLegacy #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/UKquocZUd8 — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 1, 2025

1 Aug 2025, 07:17:37 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 7' GOALLL DHFC 2-0 BSFFT Unbelievable start from Diamond Harbour. Just minutes after Clayton Silva's opener, Luka Majcen makes it two, doubling the lead inside seven minutes. DHFC are oozing confidence and completely in control.

1 Aug 2025, 07:21:09 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 17' DHFC 2-0 BSFFT Clayton Silva goes for it again, looking hungry for more, and Harpreet tries to hit back for BSF FT, but neither can find the net. From the opening minutes, Diamond Harbour have stamped their authority on this match. BSF FT are struggling to keep up, their marking all over the place.

1 Aug 2025, 07:35:20 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 30' DHFC 2-0 BSFFT Half an hour in, DHFC win a corner, Mikel swings it in, but it leads to nothing as the BSF defence clears comfortably. Luka Majcen tries to keep the pressure on moments later, but his attempt doesn’t come off. At the other end, Harpreet has a go from distance in the 32nd minute, but it sails wide. BSF FT are trying to claw their way back, but DHFC still look the sharper side.

1 Aug 2025, 07:37:48 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 35' GOALLL DHFC 3-0 BSFFT And there it is, the third for DHFC. Clayton Silva bags his brace, smashing it home in the 35th minute. He struck in the very first minute, and now he’s done it again. Clinical, confident, unstoppable. Diamond Harbour are 3–0 up and flying.

1 Aug 2025, 07:43:54 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 39' GOALLL DHFC 4-0 BSFFT DHFC are relentless! Wave after wave, and now it’s Luka Majcen again, on target in the 39th minute GOAL. He makes it 4–0 with his second of the night. Diamond Harbour are tearing BSF FT apart, one attack at a time. Absolute dominance on display.

1 Aug 2025, 07:56:39 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half-Time | DHFC 4-0 BSFFT Half-time in Kolkata, and it’s been all Diamond Harbour FC from the very first whistle. They struck in the opening minute and never looked back. BSF FT simply haven’t been able to cope with the pace, precision, or pressure. Clayton Silva and Luka Majcen have both scored twice, each grabbing a brace to put DHFC 4–0 up at the break. Total domination from the home side.

1 Aug 2025, 08:13:29 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 50' DHFC 4-0 BSFFT We’re back for the second half, and DHFC pick up right where they left off. At the 50th minute, it’s Lalliansanga Renthlei making his presence felt, pushing forward, full of intent. The tempo hasn’t dropped one bit. BSF FT need something special to turn this around.

1 Aug 2025, 08:23:47 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 53' GOALLL DHFC 5-0 BSFFT BSF FT’s backline collapses yet again, and Paul Ramfangzauva makes them pay. A defensive mess inside the box gifts him space, and he makes no mistake, firing it in from close range in the 55th minute. It’s turning into a rout now as DHFC extend their lead to five.

1 Aug 2025, 08:25:30 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 64' DHFC 5-0 BSFFT Clayton Silva goes hunting for his hat-trick, but not this time, his shot drifts wide of the post. Still, DHFC continue to pile on the pressure, and BSF FT are barely hanging on.

1 Aug 2025, 08:29:24 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 67' GOALLL | DHFC 6-0 BSFFT It just keeps coming for Diamond Harbour! In the 67th minute, a well-delivered corner from Samuel finds Joby, who rises and buries it with a sharp finish. Another clinical set-piece, another blow for BSF FT. That’s six for DHFC, they’re in cruise control.

1 Aug 2025, 08:41:58 pm IST Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 72' GOALLL | DHFC 7-0 BSFFT Hat-trick hero Clayton Silva! He completes his treble in the 72nd minute, capping off a ruthless display from Diamond Harbour. It’s been one-way traffic all evening, and BSF FT look completely deflated, no fight, no response. DHFC now lead 7–0, and there’s no letting up.

1 Aug 2025, 09:03:45 pm IST Full Time | Diamond Harbour FC 8-1 BSF FT Full-time in Kolkata, and it’s a statement win from Diamond Harbour FC, an emphatic 8–1 demolition of BSF FT in this Group B clash of the 134th Durand Cup. Pure dominance from start to finish.