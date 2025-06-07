Colombia 0-0 Peru Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Los Cafeteros Fail To Break Peruvian Defence In Frustrating Draw

Colombia Vs Peru Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Catch all the highlights from the qualifying match, Colombia Vs Peru at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla

Colombia vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Renato Tapia AP
Peru's Renato Tapia reacts after failing to score during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Colombia at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Friday, June 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
Presenting the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers between Colombia and Peru at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday, June 7 (IST). Hosts Colombia were the superior team on the day, having 71% of the ball posession, completing 692 passes, and having 15 shots on target. However, the Peruvian defence held firm, and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was not seriously tested. Follow all the highlights from the football qualifying match, Colombia Vs Peru at the Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: H2H

Total matches: 70

Colombia won: 27

Peru won: 20

Draws: 23

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Form Guide

Colombia: W-L-L-L-D

Peru: L-D-L-W-L

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Predicted Lineups

Colombia

Vargas (GK); Munoz, Cuesta, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Duran

Peru

Gallese (GK); Advincula, Zambrano, Garces, Lopez; Aquino, Tapia, Carrillo; Polo, Guerrero, Reyna

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XIs

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Kick-off

Kick-off as Colombia get things underway against Peru in their FIFA WC 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier.

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Heated Start

Jhon Duran is fouled by Garces and the referee immediately books him. Some start to the game.

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Great Start From Hosts

Colombia have started the game on the front foot and have had some chances on the Peruvian goal. James is the MVP for the home team and will be the key provider for Al-Nassr forward Jhon Duran.

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peruvian Players Holding On

Despite all the blistering start from Colombia, Peru have done incredibly well to hold their front and not concede.

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Jhon Duran With An Effort On Goal

A long ball is pinged in but Peruvian defence fail to clear and Daniel Muñoz is there to collect it as he passes it to Jhon Duran who's curling effort goes wide off the post.

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: COL Miss Chance

A nice cross from Arias into the box but Duran and Rodriguez cannot meet the end of it and miss a chance to put their side 1-0 ahead.

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru Keeper Injured

Peru keeper seems to have injured himself and medical assistance is required for the shot-stopper.

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru Frustrating Hosts

With all that attacking prowess and talent at their disposal, Colombia are still 0-0 against Peru with the latter frustrating their opponents.

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: HT

Peru and Colombia are 0-0 at the break with the visitors quite pleased by their effort whereas Colombia will be displeased by their lack of effort front of goal.

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Full Time

It's all over at the Estadio Metropolitano, as hosts Colombia have been unable to break down the Peruvian defence. The hosts had 15 shots on target, but nothing really tested goalkeeper Pedro Gallese even once.

Colombia 0-0 Peru (FT)

Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: That's A Wrap!

That's it from us for tonight's game, folks. Thank you for joining our live coverage, and tune in tomorrow for more cricket and football action.

