Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: H2H
Total matches: 70
Colombia won: 27
Peru won: 20
Draws: 23
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Form Guide
Colombia: W-L-L-L-D
Peru: L-D-L-W-L
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Predicted Lineups
Colombia
Vargas (GK); Munoz, Cuesta, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Duran
Peru
Gallese (GK); Advincula, Zambrano, Garces, Lopez; Aquino, Tapia, Carrillo; Polo, Guerrero, Reyna
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Starting XIs
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Kick-off
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Heated Start
Jhon Duran is fouled by Garces and the referee immediately books him. Some start to the game.
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Great Start From Hosts
Colombia have started the game on the front foot and have had some chances on the Peruvian goal. James is the MVP for the home team and will be the key provider for Al-Nassr forward Jhon Duran.
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peruvian Players Holding On
Despite all the blistering start from Colombia, Peru have done incredibly well to hold their front and not concede.
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Jhon Duran With An Effort On Goal
A long ball is pinged in but Peruvian defence fail to clear and Daniel Muñoz is there to collect it as he passes it to Jhon Duran who's curling effort goes wide off the post.
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: COL Miss Chance
A nice cross from Arias into the box but Duran and Rodriguez cannot meet the end of it and miss a chance to put their side 1-0 ahead.
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru Keeper Injured
Peru keeper seems to have injured himself and medical assistance is required for the shot-stopper.
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Peru Frustrating Hosts
With all that attacking prowess and talent at their disposal, Colombia are still 0-0 against Peru with the latter frustrating their opponents.
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: HT
Peru and Colombia are 0-0 at the break with the visitors quite pleased by their effort whereas Colombia will be displeased by their lack of effort front of goal.
Colombia Vs Peru Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Full Time
It's all over at the Estadio Metropolitano, as hosts Colombia have been unable to break down the Peruvian defence. The hosts had 15 shots on target, but nothing really tested goalkeeper Pedro Gallese even once.
Colombia 0-0 Peru (FT)