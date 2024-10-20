Football

Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe And Vinicius Junior Star With Goals In 2-1 Victory - In Pics

Vinicius Junior scored the winner in the second half as Real Madrid staged a hard-fought comeback to see off Celta Vigo by 2-1. While the score was 1-0 in Real Madrid's favor going into the second half, Celta levelled things out after it, thus sending the stage all-square against LaLiga leaders Barcelona while the score had already been 1-0 in Real Madrid's favor till halftime. That was thanks to Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring with a long-range strike from midfield in the 20th minute. The hosts leveled soon after the half and it was as early as the 51st minute. Madrid regained the lead on the night with two minutes left when substitute Luka Modric backheeled to Vinicius, who roundly beat the goalkeeper to score.