Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe And Vinicius Junior Star With Goals In 2-1 Victory - In Pics

Vinicius Junior scored the winner in the second half as Real Madrid staged a hard-fought comeback to see off Celta Vigo by 2-1. While the score was 1-0 in Real Madrid's favor going into the second half, Celta levelled things out after it, thus sending the stage all-square against LaLiga leaders Barcelona while the score had already been 1-0 in Real Madrid's favor till halftime. That was thanks to Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring with a long-range strike from midfield in the 20th minute. The hosts leveled soon after the half and it was as early as the 51st minute. Madrid regained the lead on the night with two minutes left when substitute Luka Modric backheeled to Vinicius, who roundly beat the goalkeeper to score.

2024-25 Spain Soccer La Liga Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid photo gallery_Vinicius Junior
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos, stadium in Vigo, Spain.

2024-25 Spain Soccer La Liga Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid photo gallery_Vinicius Junior
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, scores his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, scores his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos, stadium in Vigo, Spain.

2024-25 Spain Soccer La Liga Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid photo gallery_Eder Militao
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Eder Militao, left and Celta's Borja Iglesias jump for the ball | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Real Madrid's Eder Militao, left and Celta's Borja Iglesias jump for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos, stadium in Vigo, Spain.

2024-25 Spain Soccer La Liga Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid photo gallery_Kylian Mbappe
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos, stadium in Vigo, Spain.

2024-25 Spain Soccer La Liga Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid photo gallery
La liga 2024-25: Celta's Williot Swedberg, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Celta's Williot Swedberg, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos, stadium in Vigo, Spain.

2024-25 Spain Soccer La Liga Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid photo gallery_ Kylian Mbappe
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left is held by Celta's Fran Beltran | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left is held by Celta's Fran Beltran during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos, stadium in Vigo, Spain.

2024-25 Spain Soccer La Liga Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid photo gallery_ Kylian Mbappe celebrates
La liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos, stadium in Vigo, Spain.

2024-25 Spain Soccer La Liga Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid photo gallery_Jude Bellingham
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, right, is tackled by Celta's Carl Starfelt | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, right, is tackled by Celta's Carl Starfelt during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos, stadium in Vigo, Spain.

2024-25 Spain Soccer La Liga Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid photo gallery_Antonio Rudiger
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, centre, heads the ball against Celta | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger, centre, heads clear during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos, stadium in Vigo, Spain.

2024-25 Spain Soccer La Liga Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid photo gallery_ Javier Manquillo
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, tries to get past Celta's Javier Manquillo, lef and Oscar Mingueza | Photo: AP/Lalo R. Villar
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, tries to get past Celta's Javier Manquillo, lef and Oscar Mingueza during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos, stadium in Vigo, Spain.

