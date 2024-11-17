Bulgaria will face Belarus in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night as both teams prepare for their final match in Group 3 of League C in the 2024-25 competition. (More Football News)
Currently, Bulgaria sit second in the group, two points behind leaders Northern Ireland and two points ahead of third-placed Belarus, who are looking to secure a spot in the promotion playoffs.
Bulgaria has achieved two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their five matches in Group 3, accumulating eight points. They initially gained five points from their first three matches against Belarus, Northern Ireland, and Luxembourg but suffered a surprising 5-0 defeat to Northern Ireland last month.
Bulgaria still have a chance to finish first and gain automatic promotion to League B. To do so, they must defeat Belarus and hope Northern Ireland lose to Luxembourg on the same night.
Bulgaria has a record of five wins, one draw, and three losses in their last nine encounters with Belarus. However, they have not defeated Belarus since November 2016, with Belarus winning two of their last three matchups.
A victory for Belarus would secure them second place and a spot in the promotion playoffs. In contrast, a draw or a loss would leave them in third, as Luxembourg are four points behind them at the bottom of the table.
Bulgaria Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is the Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Tuesday (1:15 am), November 19.
Where is the Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The live telecast of the Bulgaria vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.
The live-streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.