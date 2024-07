Football

Brazil 1-1 Colombia, Copa America 2024: Both Teams Advance To Quarterfinals After Stalemate - In Pics

Both Brazil and Colombia secured their places in the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2024 with a 1-1 stalemate in their match against each other to finish the group stages of the tournament. With the draw, Brazil finish second in Group D and will face Uruguay in the quarterfinal. Colombia on the other hand, top Group D and will now meet Panama in the last eight round.