Football

BOL 1-3 PAN, Copa America 2024: Panama Through To Quarters After Impressive Win Over Bolivia - In Pics

Till the 78th minute, Bolivia had managed to hold Panama at 1-1. A draw would have been enough for Panama to sneak through to the quarterfinals but two goals in 11 minutes towards the end of the game took them to the last eight with a confidence-building win. Jose Fajardo's first half strike for Panama was cancelled by Bruno Miranda's 69th minute goal. Panama's Eduardo Guerrero found the net in 79th minute and then Cesar Yanis scored in the injury time to make it 3-1