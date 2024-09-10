Bengaluru FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know

Bengaluru FC will look to put behind the disappointment of last season when they begin their Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign this Saturday, September 14, against East Bengal. (More Football News)
The Blues endured their worst ISL campaign ever as they finished a lowly 10th out of the 12 teams. Bengaluru FC, could muster just 22 points in 22 matches with only five wins to their name.
Despite last season's poor form, Bengaluru FC remain one of the most successful teams in Indian football. In the recently concluded Durand Cup, their unbeaten run was broken by the eventual champions Mohun Bagan in the semifinal.
The Blues will need to up their game big time this season to get back to their glory days.
Ahead of the ISL 2024-25 season, here is all you need to know about Bengaluru FC.
Bengaluru FC ISL Previous Finishes
Bengaluru FC made their ISL debut in 2017-18 and finished on the top of the table in their very first attempt. However, they finished as runner-up in their debut season after losing final to Chennaiyin FC.
In their second attempt, Bengaluru FC won the Super Cup. Since then they have not been able to win either the ISL or Super Cup.
2017-18:1st Position (Lost in the final)
2018-19: 1st Position (ISL Cup winner)
2019-20: 3rd position (Lost in the semi-final)
2020-21: 7th position
2021-22: 6th position
2022-23: 4th position (Lost in the final)
2023-24: 10th position
Bengaluru FC New Signings And Transfers
Bengaluru FC have put in some effort in the transfer window to help them put behind last season's disappointments.
Transfers IN
Pedro Capo (Joined from Eldense)
Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Joined from Mumbai City FC)
Alberto Noguera (Joined from Mumbai City FC)
Lalthuammawia Ralte (Joined from Odisha FC)
Rahul Bheke (Joined from Mumbai City FC)
Edgar Mendez (Joined from Club Necaxa)
Mohammed Salah (Joined from Punjab FC)
Transfers OUT
Parag Shrivas
Keziah Veendorp (Contract Terminated)
Shankar Sampingiraj (End of Contract)
Amrit Gope (End of Contract)
Vikram Singh (End of Contract)
Oliver Drost (End of Contract)
Slavko Damjanovic (End of Contract)
Javi Hernandez (End of Contract)
Rohit Kumar (End of Contract)
Robin Yadav (End of Contract)
Amay Morajkar (End of Contract)
Lara Sharma (Joined FC Goa)
Jayesh Rane (End of Contract)
Bengaluru FC Updated Squad
Goalkeepers
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Lalthuammawia Ralte
Sahil Poonia
Defenders
Aleksandar Jovanović
Chinglensana Singh Konsham
Jessel Allan Carneiro
Mohammed Salah K
Namgyal Bhutia
Naorem Roshan Singh
Nikhil Chandra Shekhar Poojary
Parag Satish Shrivas
Rahul Shankar Bheke
Shivaldo Chingambam Singh
Midfielders
Alberto Noguera Ripoll
Harsh Shailesh Patre
Lalremtluanga Fanai
Pedro Luis Capó Payeras
Shreyas Ketkar
Suresh Singh Wangjam
Forwards
Ashish Jha
ÉDgar Antonio Méndez Ortega
Halicharan Narzary
Jorge Rolando Pereyra Díaz
Monirul Molla
Rohit Danu
Ryan Dale Williams
Sivasakthi Narayanan
Sunil Chhetri
Bengaluru FC Fixtures List
|DATE
|Match
|Sat, 14 Sep
|Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal
|Thu, 19 Sep
|Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad
|Sat, 28 Sep
|Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan
|Wed, 2 Oct
|Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Fri, 18 Oct
|Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC
|Fri, 25 Oct
|Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC
|Sat, 2 Nov
|FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
|Fri, 8 Nov
|Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC
|Wed, 27 Nov
|Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC
|Sun, 1 Dec
|Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Sat, 7 Dec
|Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Sat, 14 Dec
|Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
|Sat, 28 Dec
|Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru
Indian Super League 2024-25 Live Streaming
ISL 2024-25 season will be aired live on tv on Sports18 network channels. The Indian Super League 2024-25 season will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.