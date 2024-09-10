Football

Bengaluru FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know

Ahead of the ISL 2024-25 season, here is all you need to know about Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru-fc-football-isl
Bengaluru FC players. Photo: X/BengaluruFC
info_icon

Bengaluru FC will look to put behind the disappointment of last season when they begin their Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign this Saturday, September 14, against East Bengal. (More Football News)

The Blues endured their worst ISL campaign ever as they finished a lowly 10th out of the 12 teams. Bengaluru FC, could muster just 22 points in 22 matches with only five wins to their name.

Despite last season's poor form, Bengaluru FC remain one of the most successful teams in Indian football. In the recently concluded Durand Cup, their unbeaten run was broken by the eventual champions Mohun Bagan in the semifinal.

The Blues will need to up their game big time this season to get back to their glory days.

Ahead of the ISL 2024-25 season, here is all you need to know about Bengaluru FC.

Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day - | Photo: PTI
New ISL Rules: Mandatory Indian Assistant Coaches And Concussion Subs

BY PTI

Bengaluru FC ISL Previous Finishes

Bengaluru FC made their ISL debut in 2017-18 and finished on the top of the table in their very first attempt. However, they finished as runner-up in their debut season after losing final to Chennaiyin FC.

In their second attempt, Bengaluru FC won the Super Cup. Since then they have not been able to win either the ISL or Super Cup.

  • 2017-18:1st Position (Lost in the final)

  • 2018-19: 1st Position (ISL Cup winner)

  • 2019-20: 3rd position (Lost in the semi-final)

  • 2020-21: 7th position 

  • 2021-22: 6th position

  • 2022-23: 4th position (Lost in the final)

  • 2023-24: 10th position 

Bengaluru FC New Signings And Transfers

Bengaluru FC have put in some effort in the transfer window to help them put behind last season's disappointments.

Transfers IN

  • Pedro Capo (Joined from Eldense)

  • Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Joined from Mumbai City FC)

  • Alberto Noguera (Joined from Mumbai City FC)

  • Lalthuammawia Ralte (Joined from Odisha FC)

  • Rahul Bheke (Joined from Mumbai City FC)

  • Edgar Mendez (Joined from Club Necaxa)

  • Mohammed Salah (Joined from Punjab FC)

Transfers OUT

  • Parag Shrivas

  • Keziah Veendorp (Contract Terminated)

  • Shankar Sampingiraj (End of Contract)

  • Amrit Gope (End of Contract)

  • Vikram Singh (End of Contract)

  • Oliver Drost (End of Contract)

  • Slavko Damjanovic (End of Contract)

  • Javi Hernandez (End of Contract)

  • Rohit Kumar (End of Contract)

  • Robin Yadav (End of Contract)

  • Amay Morajkar (End of Contract)

  • Lara Sharma (Joined FC Goa)

  • Jayesh Rane (End of Contract)

Indian Super League 2024-25 Media Day - | Photo: PTI
Indian Super League 2024-25 Preview: Bigger, But Will It Promise To Be Better?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bengaluru FC Updated Squad

Goalkeepers

  • Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

  • Lalthuammawia Ralte

  • Sahil Poonia

Defenders

  • Aleksandar Jovanović

  • Chinglensana Singh Konsham

  • Jessel Allan Carneiro

  • Mohammed Salah K

  • Namgyal Bhutia

  • Naorem Roshan Singh

  • Nikhil Chandra Shekhar Poojary

  • Parag Satish Shrivas

  • Rahul Shankar Bheke

  • Shivaldo Chingambam Singh

Midfielders

  • Alberto Noguera Ripoll

  • Harsh Shailesh Patre

  • Lalremtluanga Fanai

  • Pedro Luis Capó Payeras

  • Shreyas Ketkar

  • Suresh Singh Wangjam

Forwards

  • Ashish Jha

  • ÉDgar Antonio Méndez Ortega

  • Halicharan Narzary

  • Jorge Rolando Pereyra Díaz

  • Monirul Molla

  • Rohit Danu

  • Ryan Dale Williams

  • Sivasakthi Narayanan

  • Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru FC Fixtures List

DATE Match
Sat, 14 Sep Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal
Thu, 19 Sep Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad
Sat, 28 Sep Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan
Wed, 2 Oct Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC
Fri, 18 Oct Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC
Fri, 25 Oct Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC
Sat, 2 Nov FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
Fri, 8 Nov Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC
Wed, 27 Nov Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC
Sun, 1 Dec Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
Sat, 7 Dec Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
Sat, 14 Dec Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
Sat, 28 Dec Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru

Indian Super League 2024-25 Live Streaming

ISL 2024-25 season will be aired live on tv on Sports18 network channels. The Indian Super League 2024-25 season will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

