Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Harry Kane And Luis Diaz Star As Die Roten March Into The Final
FC Bayern thrashed Bayern Leverkusen by 2-0 to storm into the DFB Cup final for the first time in six years. The visitors dominated from the get-go with multiple targeted hits from Upamecano, Kane and Laimer drawing a fine effort from goalkeeper Mark Flekken until a Musiala cross found Kane, who fired it into the roof of the net. Leverkusen tried hard for an equalizer, but efforts were put to bed when Luis slotted home from Goretzka’s square and booked a place in the final for the Die Roten.
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