Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Harry Kane And Luis Diaz Star As Die Roten March Into The Final

FC Bayern thrashed Bayern Leverkusen by 2-0 to storm into the DFB Cup final for the first time in six years. The visitors dominated from the get-go with multiple targeted hits from Upamecano, Kane and Laimer drawing a fine effort from goalkeeper Mark Flekken until a Musiala cross found Kane, who fired it into the roof of the net. Leverkusen tried hard for an equalizer, but efforts were put to bed when Luis slotted home from Goretzka’s square and booked a place in the final for the Die Roten.

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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-Manuel Neuer
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer celebrates with team mates after the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-Luis Diaz
Bayern's Luis Diaz celebrates with team mate Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic after scoring his side's second goal during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, from left, Bayern's Jonathan Tah and Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba challenge for the ball during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-Manuel Neuer
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer heads the ball during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane tries to score besides Leverkusen's Robert Andrich during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-Alex Grimaldo
Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo, left, and Bayern's Michael Olise challenge for the ball during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-Edmond Tapsoba
Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, left, and Bayern's Jamal Musiala challenge for the ball during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-Referee Felix Zwayer
Referee Felix Zwayer shos the yellow card to Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-Kasper Hjulmand
Leverkusen's head coach Kasper Hjulmand reacts during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Germany Cup Soccer DFB-Pokal 2025-26-Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane, right (9) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
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