Barcelona Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25: Yellow Submarine Stun Barca With 3–2 Comeback Win

Villarreal snatched a thrilling 3-2 win over La Liga champions Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium, securing a top-five finish and Champions League qualification. Blaugrana, fresh off their title celebrations, were stunned early as Ayoze Perez put the Yellow Submarine ahead in the 4th minute. Barcelona responded with flair, Lamine Yamal curling in a trademark finish and Fermín Lopez thundering home a half-volley to turn the game before the break. But Villarreal roared back in the second half, with Santi Comesana chipping Ter Stegen and Tajon Buchanan arriving late at the far post to complete the turnaround.