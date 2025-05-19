Barcelona Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25: Yellow Submarine Stun Barca With 3–2 Comeback Win

Barcelona's team players celebrate as whey won the La Liga after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Marc Casado celebrate as whey won the La Liga after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's team members celebrate winning the La Liga after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal lifts the trophy during celebration of winning the La Liga after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha, centre, celebrates with teammates as whey won the La Liga after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Villarreal's Logan Costa challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri, centre, challenges for the ball with Villarreal's Alex Baena, left, Dani Parejo, centre left, and Santi Comesana during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Villarreal's Yeremy Pino challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Villarreal's Ayoze Perez, left, scores the opening goal past Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.