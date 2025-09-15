Barcelona 6-0 Valencia, La Liga 2025-26: Blaugrana Win Big, Jump To Second In Standings

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates after the VAR confirmed his side's 6th goal with Marc Casado during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 5th goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, scores his side's 5th goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, top, heads the ball past Valencia's Jose Gaya during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez scores his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres (7) dribbles the ball in front of Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, attempts a shot on goal as Valencia's Copete tries block during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.