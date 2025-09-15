Football

Barcelona 6-0 Valencia, La Liga 2025-26: Blaugrana Win Big, Jump To Second In Standings

Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez scored two goals each as Barcelona routed Valencia 6-0 in the Spanish league on Monday (September 15, 2025). The match was played at the team's training facility because the Catalan club doesn't yet have the proper permits to reopen the renovated Camp Nou stadium. Barcelona got the victory despite playing without the injured Lamine Yamal. It was the third win in four matches to open the season for Barcelona, who moved within two points of early La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who won 2-1 at Real Sociedad earlier. Barcelona had to play their first home league game of the season at the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff while they wait for the permits that will allow them to return to the Camp Nou, which will seat nearly 100,000 fans.