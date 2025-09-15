Football

Barcelona 6-0 Valencia, La Liga 2025-26: Blaugrana Win Big, Jump To Second In Standings

Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez scored two goals each as Barcelona routed Valencia 6-0 in the Spanish league on Monday (September 15, 2025). The match was played at the team's training facility because the Catalan club doesn't yet have the proper permits to reopen the renovated Camp Nou stadium. Barcelona got the victory despite playing without the injured Lamine Yamal. It was the third win in four matches to open the season for Barcelona, who moved within two points of early La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who won 2-1 at Real Sociedad earlier. Barcelona had to play their first home league game of the season at the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff while they wait for the permits that will allow them to return to the Camp Nou, which will seat nearly 100,000 fans.

La Liga: Valencia vs Barcelona
La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates after the VAR confirmed his side's 6th goal with Marc Casado during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

1/9
La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia
La Liga: Valencia vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 5th goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/9
La Liga 2025-26: Valencia vs Barcelona
La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona vs Valencia | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, scores his side's 5th goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/9
La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona vs Valencia
La Liga 2025-26: Valencia vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/9
Spain Soccer La Liga: Valencia vs Barcelona
Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/9
Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia
Spain Soccer La Liga: Valencia vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/9
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Manchester City
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, top, heads the ball past Valencia's Jose Gaya during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/9
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Manchester United
Spanish La Liga Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez scores his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/9
Valencia vs Barcelona
Barcelona vs Valencia | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ferran Torres (7) dribbles the ball in front of Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/9
Barcelona vs Valencia
Valencia vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, attempts a shot on goal as Valencia's Copete tries block during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

