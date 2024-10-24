Football

Atletico Vs Lille: Les Nordistes Continue To Impress In Europe - In Pics

After beating Real Madrid 1-0 in the previous round, Lille won 3-1 at Atletico, which was unbeaten in its last 11 home matches in the Champions League. The French side had just three shots on target, including a penalty kick. Julian Alvarez put the hosts in front with an early opener before Edon Zhegrova curled in an equalizer close to the hour mark. Jonathan David then scored from the spot in the 74th minute and completed a brace in the 89th minute.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid Vs LOSC Lille soccer gallery
Champions League 2024-25: Atletico Madrid's players walk off the pitch after the match against LOSC Lille | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Atletico Madrid's players walk off the pitch after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid Vs LOSC Lille soccer gallery_Jonathan David
Champions League 2024-25: Lille's Jonathan David, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lille's Jonathan David, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

3/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid Vs LOSC Lille soccer gallery_Lucas Chevalier
Champions League 2024-25: Lille's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, left, makes a save against Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lille's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, left, makes a save against Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

4/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid Vs LOSC Lille soccer gallery_Lilles Jonathan David
Champions League 2024-25: Lille's Jonathan David, 2nd right, scores his sides second goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lille's Jonathan David, 2nd right, scores his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

5/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid Vs LOSC Lille soccer gallery_Antoine Griezmann
Champions League 2024-25: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann tries to control the ball | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann tries to control the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

6/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid Vs LOSC Lille soccer gallery_Edon Zhegrova
Champions League 2024-25: Lille's Edon Zhegrova, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lille's Edon Zhegrova, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

7/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid Vs LOSC Lille soccer gallery_Lilles Edon Zhegrova
Champions League 2024-25: Lille's Edon Zhegrova celebrates after scoring his sides first goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lille's Edon Zhegrova celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

8/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid Vs LOSC Lille soccer gallery_Edon Zhegrova
Champions League 2024-25: Lille's Edon Zhegrova, left, challenges Atletico Madrid's Javi Galan | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lille's Edon Zhegrova, left, challenges Atletico Madrid's Javi Galan during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

9/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid Vs LOSC Lille soccer gallery_Gabriel Gudmundsson
Champions League 2024-25: Lille's Gabriel Gudmundsson, left, challenges Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lille's Gabriel Gudmundsson, left, challenges Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

10/10
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid Vs LOSC Lille soccer gallery_Julian Alvarez
Champions League 2024-25: Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, center left, celebrates with Antoine Griezmann after scoring his sides first goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, center left, celebrates with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: IND Spinners Strike Double Blow To Kiwis In Pune; NZ - 210/6
  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 1st ODI Toss Update: India Women Bat First In Ahmedabad; Harmanpreet Kaur Rested
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Dismissed As White Ferns Deliver First Blow
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar Gives 'Panic' Verdict After India Make Three Changes In Pune
  5. IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Convinces Rohit To Take Review For Young's Dismissal - Watch
Football News
  1. ISL: Kerala Blasters Become The First Club To Release A Matchday Program
  2. Atalanta Vs Celtic, Champions League: Gian Piero Gasperini Bemoans 'Cursed' Home Draw
  3. Atletico Vs Lille: Les Nordistes Continue To Impress In Europe - In Pics
  4. Leipzig Vs Liverpool: Nunez's Goal Settles Win For Reds - In Pics
  5. Botafogo Vs Penarol: Brazilian Side Win First Leg 5-0, Put One Foot In Copa Libertadores 2024 Final
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  2. India Vs Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Series Match 2: No Varun Kumar In IND Line-Up
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  5. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. JCB Prize for Literature Unveils Shortlist For 2024
  2. Delhi HC Calls On Centre Over Resale Of Concert Tickets, Blocking Of Illegal Sites
  3. SC Lady Justice: Bar Association Not Okay With New Statue And Other 'Radical Changes'
  4. Bengaluru Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches Eight; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh
  5. Cyclone Dana: Landfall Likely In Odisha Tonight; Trains Cancelled In Bengal, Flights Suspended | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Sri Lanka Terror Threat: 2 Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Attack On Israelis
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
  4. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  5. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Jamie Smith Remains Key For England Despite Being Six Down In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider