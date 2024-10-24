Football

Atletico Vs Lille: Les Nordistes Continue To Impress In Europe - In Pics

After beating Real Madrid 1-0 in the previous round, Lille won 3-1 at Atletico, which was unbeaten in its last 11 home matches in the Champions League. The French side had just three shots on target, including a penalty kick. Julian Alvarez put the hosts in front with an early opener before Edon Zhegrova curled in an equalizer close to the hour mark. Jonathan David then scored from the spot in the 74th minute and completed a brace in the 89th minute.