Atletico Madrid's players walk off the pitch after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Lille's Jonathan David, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Lille's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, left, makes a save against Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Lille's Jonathan David, 2nd right, scores his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann tries to control the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Lille's Edon Zhegrova, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Lille's Edon Zhegrova celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Lille's Edon Zhegrova, left, challenges Atletico Madrid's Javi Galan during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Lille's Gabriel Gudmundsson, left, challenges Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, center left, celebrates with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Lille at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.