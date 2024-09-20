Football

Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Leipzig: Jose Maria Gimenez’s Late Header Secures Dramatic Victory - In Pics

A late header from defender Jose Maria Gimenez was enough to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in the opener of their Champions League campaign. The Germans stunned Atletico at the Commerzbank Arena by taking an early lead, a fourth-minute header from striker Benjamin Sesko following a quick counter-attack. But, however, Antoine Griezmann levelled the score with a brilliant volley into the top corner in the 28th minute. Atletico completely dominated the match with 20 shots to the goal and only won in the 90th minute of the game when Gimenez headed the cross given by Griezmann into the back of the net. Griezmann, as in this match, became the alchemist of Atletico converting into goals and assists, together with creating three chances, and winning all his aerial duels, recovered the ball eight times.