Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Leipzig: Jose Maria Gimenez’s Late Header Secures Dramatic Victory - In Pics

Atletico Madrid players celebrate at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid. Atletico Madrid won 2-1.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, center, with teammates at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid.
Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez, center, heads the ball to score his team's second goal past Leipzig's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid.
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone, right, gives instructions during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann reacts after missing a chance during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid.
Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme, left, vies for the ball with Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid.
Leipzig's Xavi Simons, second right, vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid.
Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul, right, runs with the ball with Leipzig's David Raum during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid.
Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, left, vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid.