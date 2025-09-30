Atalanta Vs Club Brugge Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Atalanta seek redemption at home against Club Brugge in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase clash after a heavy defeat to PSG, while the Belgian side look to build on their strong start following a convincing win over Monaco

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Atalanta were frustrated by Venezia
Atalanta seek redemption at home against Club Brugge in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase clash after a heavy defeat to PSG, while the Belgian side look to build on their strong start following a convincing win over Monaco. File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atalanta suffered a 0-4 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in their opening UCL 2025-26 fixture

  • Club Brugge beat Atalanta twice in last season’s playoff clashes, holding a perfect European head-to-head record against them

  • The new UCL league phase sees each team play eight matches, with the top eight qualifying directly for the Round of 16

Italian side Atalanta welcome Club Brugge of Belgium to the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, matchday 2 fixture. Watch the Atalanta vs Brugge football match tonight live.

The rivals arrive with contrasting outings in their opening fixtures. Atalanta, coached by Ivan Juric, suffered a 0-4 defeat at the hands of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, while Nicky Hayen's Club Brugge recorded a comfortable 4-1 win over Monaco.

The UEFA Champions League features a new league phase format. Instead of traditional groups, all 36 qualified teams compete in a single league table.

Each team plays eight matches -- four home and four away -- against eight different opponents. The top eight teams advance directly to the Round of 16, while teams ranked 9th to 24th enter a playoff round to fight for the remaining eight spots. Teams finishing 25th or lower are eliminated.

Atalanta Vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head Record

Club Brugge defeated Atalanta twice in last season's knockout round playoffs -- 2-1 at home and 3-1 away -- for a perfect head-to-head record.

Now, with Atalanta currently bottom of the group and Brugge sitting third, the stakes are clear. A win for the visitors would strengthen their early momentum, while Atalanta need points to keep pace early in the season.

Atalanta Vs Club Brugge Live Streaming Info

When is the Atalanta vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?  

The Atalanta vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Bergamo. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:15 PM IST.  

Where to watch the Atalanta vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?  

The Atalanta vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

