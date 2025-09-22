Football

Arsenal 1-1 Man City, Premier League: Gunners Grab Late Equaliser After Haaland Early Goal

A goal by Erling Haaland was perhaps to be expected. What Manchester City did next certainly wasn’t. With an ultra-defensive performance so unlike a team coached by Pep Guardiola, City came close to holding out against Arsenal for the most unusual of wins in a Premier League match between two title contenders on Sunday Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Eberechi Eze played a ball over City’s packed defense and substitute Gabriel Martinelli latched onto it before lobbing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for Arsenal’s dramatic equalizer in a 1-1 draw.