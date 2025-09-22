Football

Arsenal 1-1 Man City, Premier League: Gunners Grab Late Equaliser After Haaland Early Goal

A goal by Erling Haaland was perhaps to be expected. What Manchester City did next certainly wasn’t. With an ultra-defensive performance so unlike a team coached by Pep Guardiola, City came close to holding out against Arsenal for the most unusual of wins in a Premier League match between two title contenders on Sunday Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Eberechi Eze played a ball over City’s packed defense and substitute Gabriel Martinelli latched onto it before lobbing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for Arsenal’s dramatic equalizer in a 1-1 draw.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City's Bernardo Silva after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Erling Haaland jumps the board after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli reacts after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi tries to tackle Manchester City's Jeremy Doku during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, left, and Manchester City's Rodrigo fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, left, and Arsenal's Declan Rice fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders holds Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, and Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Rodrigo receives the ball in front of Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta watches Arsenal's William Saliba, left and Manchester City's Erling Haaland fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Phil Foden in action by Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.

