Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City's Bernardo Silva after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland jumps the board after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli reacts after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi tries to tackle Manchester City's Jeremy Doku during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, left, and Manchester City's Rodrigo fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, left, and Arsenal's Declan Rice fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders holds Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, and Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Rodrigo receives the ball in front of Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta watches Arsenal's William Saliba, left and Manchester City's Erling Haaland fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.
Manchester City's Phil Foden in action by Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City in London.