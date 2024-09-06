Football

Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics

With two Women’s World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal, Alex Morgan is retiring from professional football as one of the United States national team’s most prolific scorers and as someone who helped lead the fight for equal pay. The 35-year-old Morgan, who said she is pregnant with her second child, made the announcement on Thursday in a social media post. At times during the heartfelt message, Morgan was near tears. Morgan will play her final match with her club team, the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League, on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. Morgan played in 224 matches for the national team, ninth-all time, with 123 goals (fifth all-time) and 53 assists (ninth all-time). She was named the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in 2012 and 2018.