United States' Alex Morgan plays against Canada during a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.
United States' Alex Morgan, above, collides with Canada's Vanessa Gilles during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup women's soccer tournament semifinal match, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in San Diego.
San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan, left, controls the ball as OL Reign defender Lauren Barnes defends during the second half of an NWSL semifinal playoff soccer match Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in San Diego.
United States' Alex Morgan holds the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women's World Cup final soccer match between U.S. and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France.
Alex Morgan, a member of the United States women's national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, congratulates teammate Alex Morgan after scoring her fifth goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
United States' Alex Morgan is draped in the U.S. flag as she waves to fans after the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 5, 2015.