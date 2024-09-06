Football

Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics

With two Women’s World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal, Alex Morgan is retiring from professional football as one of the United States national team’s most prolific scorers and as someone who helped lead the fight for equal pay. The 35-year-old Morgan, who said she is pregnant with her second child, made the announcement on Thursday in a social media post. At times during the heartfelt message, Morgan was near tears. Morgan will play her final match with her club team, the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League, on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. Morgan played in 224 matches for the national team, ninth-all time, with 123 goals (fifth all-time) and 53 assists (ninth all-time). She was named the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in 2012 and 2018.

Alex Morgan Retires: United States' Alex Morgan plays against Canada during a SheBelieves Cup | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete, File

United States' Alex Morgan plays against Canada during a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

2/7
Alex Morgan Retires:
Alex Morgan Retires: | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull, File

United States' Alex Morgan, above, collides with Canada's Vanessa Gilles during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup women's soccer tournament semifinal match, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in San Diego.

3/7
Alex Morgan Retires: San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan, left, controls the ball as OL Reign defender Lauren Barnes defends
Alex Morgan Retires: San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan, left, controls the ball as OL Reign defender Lauren Barnes defends | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull, File

San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan, left, controls the ball as OL Reign defender Lauren Barnes defends during the second half of an NWSL semifinal playoff soccer match Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in San Diego.

4/7
Alex Morgan Retires: United States Alex Morgan holds the trophy celebrating at the end of the Womens World Cup final
Alex Morgan Retires: United States' Alex Morgan holds the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women's World Cup final | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

United States' Alex Morgan holds the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women's World Cup final soccer match between U.S. and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France.

5/7
Alex Morgan Retires: Alex Morgan, during a news conference in New York
Alex Morgan Retires: Alex Morgan, during a news conference in New York | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig, File

Alex Morgan, a member of the United States women's national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019.

6/7
Alex Morgan Retires: United States Megan Rapinoe, right, congratulates teammate Alex Morgan after scoring her fifth goal
Alex Morgan Retires: United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, congratulates teammate Alex Morgan after scoring her fifth goal | Photo: AP/Francois Mori, File

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, congratulates teammate Alex Morgan after scoring her fifth goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

7/7
Alex Morgan Retires: United States Alex Morgan is draped in the U.S. flag as she waves to fans after the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in 2015 FIFA Womens World Cup
Alex Morgan Retires: United States' Alex Morgan is draped in the U.S. flag as she waves to fans after the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup | Photo: AP/Elaine Thompson, File

United States' Alex Morgan is draped in the U.S. flag as she waves to fans after the U.S. beat Japan 5-2 in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 5, 2015.

