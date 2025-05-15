RAE 1-3 ITH Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Al-Ittihad Beat Al-Raed To Clinch Title

RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: When Does Action Begin?
The live-action of the Al-Raed Vs Al-Ittihad match of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 will start at 11:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah on Thursday, 15 May 2025.
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: How To Watch?
In the Indian subcontinent Sony Ten 2/HD will telecast the Al-Raed vs Al-Ittihad clash while Sony Liv will live stream the match. Check below how you can watch the match in other regions.
Jordan - Shahid
Iraq - Shahid
Iran - Shahid
Kuwait - Shahid, GOBX
Bahrain - Shahid, GOBX
Qatar - Shahid
Saudi Arabia - SSC, Shahid, GOBX
UAE - Shahid
Oman - Shahid, GOBX
Yemen - Shahid
Great Britain - DAZN UK
USA - fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes.
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Starting XIs
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Kickoff!
The match started with Al-Raed players trying to take the ball but Al-Ittihad players looked more balanced and in sync. The game has started!
3' - RAE 0-0 ITH
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Oumar Gonzalez Finds Net!
Oumar Gonzalez scored the first goal of the match! His early goal in the ninth minute has put Al-Raed in the lead. The 27-year-old Cameroon defender has given his side an early lead in the game.
12' - RAE 1-0 ITH
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Steven Bergwijn's Goal!!
Hamed Abdullah Mohammed Yousef replaced Predrag Rajkovic on the field due to an injury in the 17th minute. Just a few minutes later, Abdulrahman Al Oboud assisted Steven Bergwijn, and he sent the ball inside the box to score an equaliser.
23' - RAE 1-1 ITH
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Yellow Card
Abdullah Hazazi of Al-Raed was shown a yellow card for a bad foul in the 38th minute of the first half. The hosts are trying to build pressure and take a lead before the half-time, but the opponents are powerful in their defence.
35' - RAE 1-1 ITH
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Danilo Pereira's Header!
Danilo Pereira's header helped Al-Ittihad take a lead in the first half. There was a corner and he found the ball near his head. His header took the ball inside the box, with the goalkeeper left guessing for the ball. Karim Benzema is elated. He is on his feet!
42' - RAE 1-2 ITH
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Half-Time
Five minutes were added in the first half, but that was not enough for Al-Raed to find an equaliser. After leading the game 1-0, they conceded two goals in the next 30 minutes and are trailing by one gaol at half-time.
Half-Time - RAE 1-2 ITH
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Abdulrahman Al Oboud Finds Net!
The second half started with Abdulrahman Al Oboud scoring his first and his team's third goal in the match. He has taken his side's lead by two goals. Al-Raed need to start counter-attacking soon.
55' - RAE 1-3 ITH
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Substitution
Hamed Al Ghamdi replaced Houssem Aouar for Al-Ittihad in the 56th minute of the game. The substitution came as a surprise, but Houssem Aouar looked tired, and he rushed to the dug-out quietly.
70' - RAE 1-3 ITH
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Yellow Card!
Al-Raed made three substitutions, one after another. They are still trailing by two goals in the game, with the match entering the last few minutes. Abdulaziz Al Bishi of Al-Ittihad was shown a yellow card in the 81st minute.
87' - RAE 1-3 ITH
RAE Vs ITH Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Full Time
Five minutes were added in the second half and that were not enough for Al-Raed to score any goal as they lost the match by margin of two goals. Al-Ittihad won the match 3-1 and improved their position as table-toppers with more points.
Full-Time - RAE 1-3 ITH
Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Title
With a 3-1 win over Al-Raed, Al-Ittihad have managed to clinch the title of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. They have 77 points after 32 matches and still have two matches left in the league. No other team can surpass them, so they were declared winners on Friday. The second-placed Al-Hilal have 68 points in 31 matches. Even if they win all remaining three matches, they will be placed at the second place.
That's All From Our Side!
Al-Ittihad are the new Saudi Pro League champions. They maintained their top spot in the points table and have 77 points after 32 matches. Already relegated Al-Raed are at the bottom of the table with 21 points in 32 games.