RAE 1-3 ITH Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Al-Ittihad Beat Al-Raed To Clinch Title

With a 3-1 win over Al-Raed, Al-Ittihad have managed to clinch the title of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. They have 77 points after 32 matches and still have two matches left in the league. No other team can surpass them, so they were declared winners on Friday. The second-placed Al-Hilal have 68 points in 31 matches. Even if they win all remaining three matches, they will be placed at the second place.