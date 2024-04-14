The AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 is finally here, uniting 16 nations who will battle for the coveted silverware and a chance to compete in the Paris Olympics. The tournament begins on April 15th, with a match between Australia and Jordan at the Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium in Qatar. (More Football News)
Qatar got the green flag to host the tournament and they have already released the four venues where the thrilling clashes will take place.
The big names to look out for this season include Kuryu Matsuki from Japan, who is not just a 20-year-old captain, but the one who delivered a brilliant strike to snatch all three points for his side in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Another star player is Bae Junho from South Korea. He played a pivotal role in his side's qualification for the semi-finals in last year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.
Saudi Arabia is the defending champion of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup this time and the team under the magnificent management of Saad Al-Shehri seeks a ticket to Paris, which comes only after the team finishes under the top 3 contenders. The fourth-placed team will have to win a match against a CAF to participate in the biggest sports event - the Olympics.
Previous Champions of AFC U-23 Asian Cup
2013 - Iraq
2016 - Japan
2018 - Uzbekistan
2020 - Korea Republic
2022 - Saudi Arabia
Teams Participating in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024
The teams that qualified for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 are below:
1. Qatar
2. Jordan
3. South Korea
4. Vietnam
5. Japan
6. Uzbekistan
7. Iran
8. United Arab Emirates
9. Thailand
10. Australia
11. Saudi Arabia
12. Indonesia
13. Kuwait
14. Tajikistan
15. China
16. Malaysia
Schedule of AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024:
(Group A - Qatar, Australia, Jordan and Indonesia)
April 15, Monday:
Australia vs Jordan at 6:50 Pm IST at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
Qatar vs Indonesia at 9:00Pm IST at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
April 18:
Indonesia vs Australia at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
Jordan vs Qatar at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
April 21:
Qatar vs Australia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
Jordan vs Indonesia at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
(Group B - Japan, Korea Republic, United Arab Emirates and China)
April 16:
Japan vs China at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
South Korea vs United Arab Emirates at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Qatar
April 19 :
UAE vs Japan Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
China vs South Korea at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
April 22:
UAE vs China at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
Japan vs South Korea Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
(Group C - Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand and Tajikistan)
April 16:
Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Iraq vs Thailand at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
April 19:
Tajikistan vs Iraq at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Thailand vs Saudi Arabia at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
April 22:
Thailand vs Tajikistan at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Saudi Arabia vs Iraq at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
(Group D - Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Kuwait and Malaysia)
April 17:
Uzbekistan vs Malaysia at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Vietnam vs Kuwait at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
April 20:
Kuwait vs Uzbekistan at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Malaysia vs Vietnam at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
April 23:
Kuwait vs Malaysia at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
Uzbekistan vs Vietnam at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Live streaming details of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024:
The live-streaming details of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 in Indina are yet to be confirmed.