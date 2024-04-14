Football

AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venues - All You Need To Know

The AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 is around the corner and here's is everything you need to know before the tournament begins

Qatar U-23 National Football Team. Photo: X | AFC U-23 Asian Cup
The AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 is finally here, uniting 16 nations who will battle for the coveted silverware and a chance to compete in the Paris Olympics. The tournament begins on April 15th, with a match between Australia and Jordan at the Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium in Qatar. (More Football News)

Qatar got the green flag to host the tournament and they have already released the four venues where the thrilling clashes will take place.

The big names to look out for this season include Kuryu Matsuki from Japan, who is not just a 20-year-old captain, but the one who delivered a brilliant strike to snatch all three points for his side in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Another star player is Bae Junho from South Korea. He played a pivotal role in his side's qualification for the semi-finals in last year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Saudi Arabia is the defending champion of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup this time and the team under the magnificent management of Saad Al-Shehri seeks a ticket to Paris, which comes only after the team finishes under the top 3 contenders. The fourth-placed team will have to win a match against a CAF to participate in the biggest sports event - the Olympics.

Previous Champions of AFC U-23 Asian Cup

2013 - Iraq

2016 - Japan

2018 - Uzbekistan

2020 - Korea Republic

2022 - Saudi Arabia

Teams Participating in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024

The teams that qualified for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 are below:

1. Qatar

2. Jordan

3. South Korea

4. Vietnam

5. Japan

6. Uzbekistan

7. Iran

8. United Arab Emirates

9. Thailand

10. Australia

11. Saudi Arabia

12. Indonesia

13. Kuwait

14. Tajikistan

15. China

16. Malaysia

Schedule of AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024:

(Group A - Qatar, Australia, Jordan and Indonesia)

April 15, Monday:

Australia vs Jordan at 6:50 Pm IST at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Qatar vs Indonesia at 9:00Pm IST at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

April 18:

Indonesia vs Australia at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Jordan vs Qatar at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

April 21:

Qatar vs Australia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

Jordan vs Indonesia at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

(Group B - Japan, Korea Republic, United Arab Emirates and China)

April 16:

Japan vs China at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

South Korea vs United Arab Emirates at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Qatar

April 19 :

UAE vs Japan Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

China vs South Korea at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

April 22:

UAE vs China at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Japan vs South Korea Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

(Group C - Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Thailand and Tajikistan)

April 16:

Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Iraq vs Thailand at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

April 19:

Tajikistan vs Iraq at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Thailand vs Saudi Arabia at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

April 22:

Thailand vs Tajikistan at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Saudi Arabia vs Iraq at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

(Group D - Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Kuwait and Malaysia)

April 17:

Uzbekistan vs Malaysia at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Vietnam vs Kuwait at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

April 20:

Kuwait vs Uzbekistan at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Malaysia vs Vietnam at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

April 23:

Kuwait vs Malaysia at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Uzbekistan vs Vietnam at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Live streaming details of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024:

The live-streaming details of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 in Indina are yet to be confirmed.

