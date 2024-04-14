The big names to look out for this season include Kuryu Matsuki from Japan, who is not just a 20-year-old captain, but the one who delivered a brilliant strike to snatch all three points for his side in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Another star player is Bae Junho from South Korea. He played a pivotal role in his side's qualification for the semi-finals in last year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.