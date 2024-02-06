Sports

First-Ever BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships Begin In Delhi

Union sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday, February 6th kicked off BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 in New Delhi, which is being held for the first time. BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) constitutes a unique link between South and South-East Asian countries with five members from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka) and two members from South-East Asia (Myanmar and Thailand). Speaking post the event, Thakur said, "With the coming together of seven BIMSTEC countries, the Bay of Bengal area becomes an area of progress, development and collaboration which will help in building a deeper sporting culture and deepen friendship between athletes and that is exactly the thought that our honourable Prime Minister envisioned when he announced this sporting event at the summit in Nepal."