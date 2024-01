Maninder Singh struck four goals as India mauled Jamaica 13-0 in their third and final pool match to enter the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey5s men's World Cup in Muscat on Monday. (More Hockey News)

Maninder scored twice in the second minute and once each in the 28th and 29th minutes, all field goals.

Manjeet (5th, 24th), Mohammed Raheel (16th, 27th) and Mandeep Mor (23rd, 27th) struck a brace each while Uttam Singh (5th), Pawan Rajbhar (9th) and Gurjot Singh (14th) were the other scorers.