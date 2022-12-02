FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Provide Christian Pulisic Injury Update

USA's Christian Pulisic speaks to the media ahead of a team training session in Doha. AP

Christian Pulisic is on track to play for the United States in its World Cup Round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday. (More Football News)

Pulisic left Tuesday's final group stage match against Iran at halftime after bruising his pelvic bone in a collision with the goalkeeper while scoring in the 38th minute. The Americans won 1-0 to advance.

"It looks pretty good, but we'll have to see him today on the pitch to get confirmation of that," US coach Gregg Berhalter said before Friday's training session.

Pulisic, a 24-year-old winger, said on Thursday he was feeling better.

Forward Josh Sargent left the Iran match in the second half after hurting his right ankle.

"With Christian, we're hopeful, with him a little less so," Berhalter said.