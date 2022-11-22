Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Romelu Lukaku Set To Miss Belgium's Opener, Eden Hazard To Start

Star striker Romelu Lukaku is set to miss FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Canada on Wednesday night and also could be sidelined for the second match against Morocco.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku injury issues could hamper his country's WC ambitions.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku injury issues could hamper his country's WC ambitions. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 22 Nov 2022 10:24 pm

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss his nation's FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Canada on Wednesday night and also could be sidelined for the second match against Morocco. (More Football News)

Lukaku, 29, hasn't appeared in a match since Oct. 29 because of a left thigh injury and hasn't played 90 minutes since Inter Milan's Serie A opener against Lecce on Aug. 13.

“We're very happy the way that he is progressing. He had a very good session yesterday, not with a group, but is progressing in a steady way," Belgium coach Roberto Martínez said Tuesday. "We haven't got a timeline. 

“I wouldn't be able to tell if he's going to be the second game or the third game,” he said. "If I follow the medical advice, at this point it would be the third game. If I follow how the player feels, probably we've got a chance for the second game.”

Captain Eden Hazard will start despite seeing diminished playing time at Real Madrid this season. The 31-year-old has made just two starts — in La Liga on Sept. 11 and in the Champions League on Oct. 11.

“It's been a tough situation in terms of the playing minutes," Martínez said. “We are a better team when Eden Hazard is in our dressing room, that's for sure."

Sports Fifa Romelu Lukaku Belgium National Football Team Roberto Martinez Eden Hazard FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Inter Milan Sports Injury Real Madrid
