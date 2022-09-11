Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Ferrari Boss Mattia Binotto Apologises For Referring F1 Driver Yuki Tsunoda As 'Tsunami'

Mattia Binotto used the word when alluding to Yuki Tsunoda in an interview with Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport last week.

Mattia Binotto said he had a good relationship with Yuki Tsunoda.
Mattia Binotto said he had a good relationship with Yuki Tsunoda. Composite: AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 10:52 am

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto apologized for referring to Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda as “Tsunami.” (More Sports News)

Binotto used the word when alluding to Tsunoda in an interview with Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport last week, shortly after the Japanese driver retired for the third time this season at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Ferrari boss was told at a news conference ahead of the Italian GP that his comment had caused offense in Japan, which was devastated in 2011 by a tsunami that killed nearly 16,000 people.

“Certainly I need to apologize and it was a mistake by using that word,” Binotto said. “It was no intention to do anything wrong."

Binotto called Tsunoda a “fantastic driver" and a “great man.”

He said he had a good relationship with the AlphaTauri driver, adding "it's a simple joke, but it's a bad joke.”

Tsunoda will serve a grid penalty for Sunday's race after receiving five reprimands in 15 races. The 22-year-old driver also has eight penalty points on his super-license in the last 12 months — 12 in a year triggers an automatic race ban.

Related stories

Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins Home GP To Extend F1 Title Lead - In Pics

Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Extends F1 Title Lead With Eighth Win Of 2022 Season - In Pics

Sebastian Vettel, Four-time F1 Champion, To Retire At The End Of Season

Tags

Sports Motorsport Yuki Tsunoda Tsunami Mattia Binotto Formula One F1 Ferrari Japan Dutch Grand Prix La Gazzetta Dello Sport Scuderia AlphaTauri Grand Prix
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read