Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Fencing Medallists - In Pics

A total of 212 fencers - 111 men and as many women - took part at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 fencing events in the epee and foil and sabre disciplines. The 12 medal events were scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Grand Palais strip, and saw some superb performances. Japan, United States, South Korea and Hong Kong won two gold medals apiece, while France, Italy, Hungary and Ukraine mopped up the other four.

Paris Olympics Fencing Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Japan's fencers Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and udai Nagano celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

1/10
Paris Olympics 2024 Fencing
Paris Olympics 2024 Fencing Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Italy's fencers Guillaume Bianchi, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini and Alessio Foconi celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

2/10
Olympic Games 2024 Fencing
Olympic Games 2024 Fencing Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

France's fencers Enzo Lefort, Maxime Pauty, Julien Mertine and Maximilien Chastanet celebrate on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

3/10
Olympic Games Fencing
Olympic Games Fencing Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

United States' fencers Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jaqueline Dubrovich and Maia mei Weintraub celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal of the women's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

4/10
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Fencing
Paris Olympics Games 2024 Fencing Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Ukraine's fencers Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliia Bakastova celebrate after winning the women's team sabre final match against South Korea during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

5/10
Paris Olympics Games Fencing
Paris Olympics Games Fencing Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Japan's fencers Misaki Emura celebrates after winning the women's team sabre bronze final match against France during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

6/10
Paris 2024 Olympics Fencing
Paris 2024 Olympics Fencing Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

Hungary's Gergely Siklosi, left, celebrates with his teammates after winning the men's team epee final match against Japan during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

7/10
Paris 2024 Olympic
Paris 2024 Olympic Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

From left: France's Sebastien Patrice, France's Maxime Pianfetti, France's Jean-Philippe Patrice and France's Bolade Apithy celebrate after winning the men's team sabre bronze final match against Iran during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

8/10
2024 Summer Olympics Fencing
2024 Summer Olympics Fencing Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Italy's Alberta Santuccio, second right, celebrates with her teammates Rossella Fiamingo, second left, Giulia Rizzi, left, and Mara Navarria after winning the women's team Epee final match against France during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

9/10
2024 Summer Olympics
2024 Summer Olympics Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Hong Kong's Cheung Ka long celebrates after winning the men's individual Foil final match against Italy's Filippo Macchi during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

10/10
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Olympics Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

France's Manon Apithy Brunet, top, celebrates after winning the women's individual Sabre final match with second placed France's Sara Balzer and their team during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

