Japan's fencers Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and udai Nagano celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Italy's fencers Guillaume Bianchi, Filippo Macchi, Tommaso Marini and Alessio Foconi celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
France's fencers Enzo Lefort, Maxime Pauty, Julien Mertine and Maximilien Chastanet celebrate on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the men's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
United States' fencers Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Jaqueline Dubrovich and Maia mei Weintraub celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal of the women's team foil competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Ukraine's fencers Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska and Yuliia Bakastova celebrate after winning the women's team sabre final match against South Korea during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Japan's fencers Misaki Emura celebrates after winning the women's team sabre bronze final match against France during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Hungary's Gergely Siklosi, left, celebrates with his teammates after winning the men's team epee final match against Japan during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
From left: France's Sebastien Patrice, France's Maxime Pianfetti, France's Jean-Philippe Patrice and France's Bolade Apithy celebrate after winning the men's team sabre bronze final match against Iran during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Italy's Alberta Santuccio, second right, celebrates with her teammates Rossella Fiamingo, second left, Giulia Rizzi, left, and Mara Navarria after winning the women's team Epee final match against France during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Hong Kong's Cheung Ka long celebrates after winning the men's individual Foil final match against Italy's Filippo Macchi during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
France's Manon Apithy Brunet, top, celebrates after winning the women's individual Sabre final match with second placed France's Sara Balzer and their team during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.