Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Fencing Medallists - In Pics

A total of 212 fencers - 111 men and as many women - took part at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 fencing events in the epee and foil and sabre disciplines. The 12 medal events were scheduled from 27 July to 4 August at the Grand Palais strip, and saw some superb performances. Japan, United States, South Korea and Hong Kong won two gold medals apiece, while France, Italy, Hungary and Ukraine mopped up the other four.