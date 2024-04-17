Sports

UCL: Kylian Mbappe Nets Brace To Power PSG Past Barcelona, Into Semis - In Pics

Star France forward Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris Saint Germain capitalised on the dismissal of Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo to qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 win in the second leg. Barcelona ran out at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys armed with a 3-2 triumph from their first meeting in Paris and when Raphinha capitalised on Lamine Yamal’s skillful approach work to fire the opener, they had sight of the last four. But a setback came in the 29th minute when defender Araujo was sent off for tripping winger Bradley Barcola on the edge of the area, VAR confirming the on-field decision for a red card. The pressure built on the home goal and PSG hit back through Ousmane Dembele in the 40th minute before Vitinha drilled the French champions into the lead on the night.