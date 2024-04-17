Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres reacts at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha, center, is flanked by PSG's Lucas Hernandez, left, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's Marquinhos heads the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action with PSG's Vitinha during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's Vitinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, is challenged by PSG's Lucas Hernandez, background, and PSG's Marquinhos, foreground, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.