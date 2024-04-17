Sports

UCL: Kylian Mbappe Nets Brace To Power PSG Past Barcelona, Into Semis - In Pics

Star France forward Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris Saint Germain capitalised on the dismissal of Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo to qualify for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 win in the second leg. Barcelona ran out at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys armed with a 3-2 triumph from their first meeting in Paris and when Raphinha capitalised on Lamine Yamal’s skillful approach work to fire the opener, they had sight of the last four. But a setback came in the 29th minute when defender Araujo was sent off for tripping winger Bradley Barcola on the edge of the area, VAR confirming the on-field decision for a red card. The pressure built on the home goal and PSG hit back through Ousmane Dembele in the 40th minute before Vitinha drilled the French champions into the lead on the night.

Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

1/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Ferran Torres reacts at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Raphinha, center, is flanked by PSG's Lucas Hernandez, left, and PSG's Achraf Hakimi during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
PSG's Marquinhos heads the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action with PSG's Vitinha during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
PSG's Vitinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, is challenged by PSG's Lucas Hernandez, background, and PSG's Marquinhos, foreground, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

10/10
Champions League: Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

