Sports

F1 Drivers Turn Lifesavers On Melbourne Beach - In Pics

Max Verstappen, Sergio (Checo) Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda went head-to-head in an Aussie surf lifesaver challenge, but it was Oracle Red Bull Racing who ultimately won, despite the drama of the final race results. - The lifeguard Grand Prix race took place on the sand in Melbourne, swapping the Albert Park track for Hampton beach and being hosted by local Red Bull Athletes, Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and world number one surfer Molly Picklum. - Smiles and laughs kicked off the competition, but the competitive nature of the drivers was clear from challenge one with different strategies and techniques being tested. Racing the Can-Am Commander down the beach, teams had to reverse and then attach the Sea-Doo RXT-X with their team of Lifesaving pit crew to support. Here are some snapshots from the event.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Scotty James Photo: Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Scotty James, Molly Picklum, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, discuss the challenge during the Red Bull Unserious Race in Melbourne, AUS on March 20, 2024

1/7
Daniel%20Ricciardo%2C%20Yuki%20Tsunoda%2C%20Max%20Verstappen%20and%20Sergio%20P%C3%A9rez
Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez | Photo: Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez pose for a portrait during the Red Bull Unserious Race in Melbourne, AUS on March 20, 2024

Advertisement

2/7
Daniel%20Ricciardo%2C%20Yuki%20Tsunoda%2C%20Max%20Verstappen%20and%20Sergio%20P%C3%A9rez
Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez | Photo: Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez perform during the Red Bull Unserious Race in Melbourne, AUS on March 20, 2024

Advertisement

3/7
Max%20Verstappen%2C%20Sergio%20Perez%2C%20Yuki%20Tsunoda%20and%20Daniel%20Ricciardo
Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo | Photo: Brett Hemmings / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo perform during the Red Bull Unserious Race in Melbourne, Australia on March 20, 2024.

4/7
Daniel%20Ricciardo%2C%20Yuki%20Tsunoda%2C%20Max%20Verstappen%20and%20Sergio%20P%C3%A9rez
Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez | Photo: Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez perform during the Red Bull Unserious Race in Melbourne, AUS on March 20, 2024

Advertisement

5/7
Max%20Verstappen%20and%20Sergio%20P%C3%A9rez
Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez | Photo: Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez discuss the challenge during the Red Bull Unserious Race in Melbourne, AUS on March 20, 2024

Advertisement

6/7
Max%20Verstappen%20and%20Sergio%20P%C3%A9rez
Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez | Photo: Graeme Murray / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez perform during the Red Bull Unserious Race in Melbourne, AUS on March 20, 2024

Advertisement

7/7
F1%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20Australia%20-%20Previews
F1 Grand Prix of Australia - Previews | Photo: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB and Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB share a joke on the beach during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit on March 20, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today, To Be Produced In Court Also