F1 Drivers Turn Lifesavers On Melbourne Beach - In Pics

Max Verstappen, Sergio (Checo) Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda went head-to-head in an Aussie surf lifesaver challenge, but it was Oracle Red Bull Racing who ultimately won, despite the drama of the final race results. - The lifeguard Grand Prix race took place on the sand in Melbourne, swapping the Albert Park track for Hampton beach and being hosted by local Red Bull Athletes, Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and world number one surfer Molly Picklum. - Smiles and laughs kicked off the competition, but the competitive nature of the drivers was clear from challenge one with different strategies and techniques being tested. Racing the Can-Am Commander down the beach, teams had to reverse and then attach the Sea-Doo RXT-X with their team of Lifesaving pit crew to support. Here are some snapshots from the event.