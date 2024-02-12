Ex-India Batter Saurabh Tiwary To Retire From All Formats Of Cricket, Reveals Future Plans

Announcing his retirement from all formats of the game following the Ranji match versus Rajasthan, the 34-year-old Tiwary said it was appropriate time for him to take the decision as he wanted to give space for the youngsters even though he still has cricket in him.

"I think, if you are unable to make in the national team or IPL, it is best time to leave space for talented youngsters," Tiwary said at a press conference at JSCA office situated at Keenan stadium premises here.