Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten, right, bronze medalist, Switzerland's Steve Guerdat, left, silver medalist, and Germany's Christian Kukuk, gold medalist, celebrate on the podium after the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Medalists from left to right, Germany's Isabell Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Britain's Charlotte Fry celebrate after winning silver, gold and bronze medals at the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Switzerland's Steve Guerdat celebrates on the podium after capturing the silver medal in the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten shows his bronze medal on the podium after the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Germany's Isabell Werth reacts after winning silver medal during the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Britain's Charlotte Fry reacts after winning bronze medal at the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Netherlands' Dinja van Liere celebrates as she rides Hermes during the dressage team Grand Prix final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten rides Beauville Z during the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.
Sweden's Henrik von Eckermann, riding King Edward, during the Equestrian Team Jumping finals, at the 2024 Summer Olympicsin Versailles, France.