Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Equestrian Medallists - In Pics

As many as 200 riders across the three disciplines of dressage, eventing and jumping competed at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 equestrian competitions. The various events were scheduled from 27 July to 6 August, with a total of six gold medals on offer -- three each for individual and team events, with men and women competing on equal terms. Germany ended as the leader with four gold medals, while Great Britain took the remaining two.

Paris Olympics Equestrian Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten, right, bronze medalist, Switzerland's Steve Guerdat, left, silver medalist, and Germany's Christian Kukuk, gold medalist, celebrate on the podium after the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

2/9
2024 Summer Olympics
2024 Summer Olympics Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Medalists from left to right, Germany's Isabell Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Britain's Charlotte Fry celebrate after winning silver, gold and bronze medals at the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

3/9
Switzerlands Steve Guerdat
Switzerland's Steve Guerdat Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Switzerland's Steve Guerdat celebrates on the podium after capturing the silver medal in the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

4/9
Netherlands Maikel van der Vleuten
Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten shows his bronze medal on the podium after the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

5/9
Germanys Isabell Werth
Germany's Isabell Werth Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Germany's Isabell Werth reacts after winning silver medal during the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

6/9
Britains Charlotte Fry
Britain's Charlotte Fry Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Britain's Charlotte Fry reacts after winning bronze medal at the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

7/9
Netherlands Dinja van Liere
Netherlands' Dinja van Liere Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Netherlands' Dinja van Liere celebrates as she rides Hermes during the dressage team Grand Prix final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

8/9
Netherlands Maikel van der Vleuten
Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten rides Beauville Z during the Jumping Individual final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Versailles, France.

9/9
Swedens Henrik von Eckermann
Sweden's Henrik von Eckermann Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Sweden's Henrik von Eckermann, riding King Edward, during the Equestrian Team Jumping finals, at the 2024 Summer Olympicsin Versailles, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  2. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  3. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
  2. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  3. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  4. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  5. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  2. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  3. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  4. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  5. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Is There Bomb In My Bag?' Air India Passenger's Comment Leads To Arrest
  2. 'Malicious, Mischievous, Manipulative': Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links
  3. Former EAM Natwar Singh Passes Away At 93, PM Modi & More Pay Tribute
  4. Weather News: Delhi Faces Waterlogging, 288 Roads Closed In Himachal Due To Floods | IMD Forecast
  5. Torn Bluetooth Device Leads To Arrest Of Accused In Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Murder Case
Entertainment News
  1. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  2. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  3. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
  4. Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Captivates Hearts With His Speech After He Wins Lifetime Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  5. Nikkhil Advani On Why He Is Hesitant To Work With Salman Khan Again: He Feels Bad If His Films Make Less Than Rs 300 Crore
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Thousands Protest In Serbia Against Lithium Mining Project; Officials Say Plot Against President
  2. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Calls For 'National Unity' Amid Rise In Violence Against Hindus, Minorities
  3. Turkey Restores Instagram After 9-Day Ban | Here's What Happened
  4. Brazil Voepass Plane Crash: Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found, Families Gather In Sao Paulo
  5. Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13