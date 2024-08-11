Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Equestrian Medallists - In Pics

As many as 200 riders across the three disciplines of dressage, eventing and jumping competed at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 equestrian competitions. The various events were scheduled from 27 July to 6 August, with a total of six gold medals on offer -- three each for individual and team events, with men and women competing on equal terms. Germany ended as the leader with four gold medals, while Great Britain took the remaining two.