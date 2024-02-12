Sports

EPL: Scott McTominay Nods In The Winner As Manchester United Beat Aston Villa - In Pics

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay headed in the 86th minute to give Erik ten Hag's Manchester United a much-needed win at Aston Villa's expense in their Premier League clash on Sunday. Rasmus Hojlund had given the Red Devils the lead in the 17th minute but Villa's Douglas Luiz levelled the game when he scored from a tap-in after the United defence failed to clear the ball in the box. However, as pressure grew on Unai Emery's Villa, Manchester United poured attack after attack with eventually McTominay landing in the knock-out punch. The win helps United stay sixth but are now five points adrift on fifth place Aston Villa.