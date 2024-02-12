Sports

EPL: Scott McTominay Nods In The Winner As Manchester United Beat Aston Villa - In Pics

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay headed in the 86th minute to give Erik ten Hag's Manchester United a much-needed win at Aston Villa's expense in their Premier League clash on Sunday. Rasmus Hojlund had given the Red Devils the lead in the 17th minute but Villa's Douglas Luiz levelled the game when he scored from a tap-in after the United defence failed to clear the ball in the box. However, as pressure grew on Unai Emery's Villa, Manchester United poured attack after attack with eventually McTominay landing in the knock-out punch. The win helps United stay sixth but are now five points adrift on fifth place Aston Villa.

February 12, 2024

EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester United players celebrate at full time of the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans, left, is challenged by Manchester United's Casemiro during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag, left, yells during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa's John McGinn, right, complains to the referee Robert Jones during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Manchester United Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Aston Villa's Clement Lenglet, centre, is shown a yellow card during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.

