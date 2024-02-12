EPL: Scott McTominay Nods In The Winner As Manchester United Beat Aston Villa - In Pics

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Manchester United players celebrate at full time of the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans, left, is challenged by Manchester United's Casemiro during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Advertisement
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Advertisement
Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Advertisement
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag, left, yells during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Advertisement
Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's John McGinn, right, complains to the referee Robert Jones during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Clement Lenglet, centre, is shown a yellow card during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England.