EPL: Arsenal Demolish Sheffield United 6-0 In Statement Win At Bramall Lane - In Pics

Arsenal delivered another statement win in its English Premier League title challenge by thrashing last-placed Sheffield United 6-0 to stay in touch with Liverpool and Manchester City on Monday. Some home fans left their seats and were seen heading to the exits inside Bramall Lane after 25 minutes when Kai Havertz made it 4-0, adding to strikes from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli either side of an own-goal by Jayden Bogle. At that stage, Arsenal looked a good bet to threaten the most goals scored by a team in a league game and the competition’s biggest margin of victory, with three clubs — Liverpool, Leicester and Manchester United (twice) — having won 9-0 down the years. Arsenal could climb into first place — if only briefly — by beating Brentford on Saturday, ahead of Liverpool hosting Man City on Sunday.

March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
EPL 2023-24: Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Sheffield United's Vinicius Souza, left, Jack Robinson, center, and George Baldock react during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Sheffield United's Vinicius Souza, second left, tries to block a shot from Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Ben White celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Declan Rice, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

EPL 2023-24: Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrate after Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle scores an own goal past his goalkeeper during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Arsenal at the Bramall Lane stadium in Sheffield, England.

English Premier League

