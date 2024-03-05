Sports

EPL: Arsenal Demolish Sheffield United 6-0 In Statement Win At Bramall Lane - In Pics

Arsenal delivered another statement win in its English Premier League title challenge by thrashing last-placed Sheffield United 6-0 to stay in touch with Liverpool and Manchester City on Monday. Some home fans left their seats and were seen heading to the exits inside Bramall Lane after 25 minutes when Kai Havertz made it 4-0, adding to strikes from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli either side of an own-goal by Jayden Bogle. At that stage, Arsenal looked a good bet to threaten the most goals scored by a team in a league game and the competition’s biggest margin of victory, with three clubs — Liverpool, Leicester and Manchester United (twice) — having won 9-0 down the years. Arsenal could climb into first place — if only briefly — by beating Brentford on Saturday, ahead of Liverpool hosting Man City on Sunday.