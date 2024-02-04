Sports

Harvey Barnes Rescues Newcastle United In Epic Eight-Goal Thriller Against Luton Town

Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes marked his triumphant return from injury with a crucial goal, securing a hard-fought draw in an extraordinary eight-goal clash against Luton in a Premier League match on Saturday. The game unfolded with relentless intensity, featuring lead changes and remarkable plays. Sean Longstaff initially propelled the hosts ahead, only for Luton's Gabriel Osho to respond with a dramatic equaliser. The seesaw battle continued with Longstaff regaining Newcastle's lead, but Luton, resilient and determined, clawed back twice before halftime. The rollercoaster continued with Luton taking the lead, only for Barnes to stage a remarkable comeback for the Magpies, capping off a thrilling 4-4 draw.