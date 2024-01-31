Sports

English Premier League: Newcastle United Hand Aston Villa Their First Home Defeat In Almost A Year - In Pics

Newcastle consigned Aston Villa to a first home loss in the Premier League for almost a year with a stunning 3-1 win on Tuesday. Two goals in four first-half minutes from Fabian Schar put the Magpies in control before Alex Moreno’s own-goal after the break. Ollie Watkins grabbed a consolation for the hosts, who lost in the league at Villa Park for the first time since last February. Villa remains in fourth place but has played more games than first-place Liverpool and third-place Manchester City, and will be caught by Tottenham if the London club beats Brentford on Wednesday.