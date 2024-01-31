Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, left, and Newcastle United's Fabian Schar celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match of Newcastle United and Aston Villa at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England.
English Premier League: Newcastle United Hand Aston Villa Their First Home Defeat In Almost A Year - In Pics
Newcastle consigned Aston Villa to a first home loss in the Premier League for almost a year with a stunning 3-1 win on Tuesday. Two goals in four first-half minutes from Fabian Schar put the Magpies in control before Alex Moreno’s own-goal after the break. Ollie Watkins grabbed a consolation for the hosts, who lost in the league at Villa Park for the first time since last February. Villa remains in fourth place but has played more games than first-place Liverpool and third-place Manchester City, and will be caught by Tottenham if the London club beats Brentford on Wednesday.
Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy, left, shoots at the goal as Aston Villa's Alex Moreno, second left, ends up putting into his own net for the third Newcastle United goal during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa's Alex Moreno collides with the post after scoring an own goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy, left, Miguel Almiron celebrate their third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, left, and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Newcastle United's Lewis Miley, left, and Aston Villa's John McGinn battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Newcastle United's Fabian Schar, center, scores his sides second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy, second left, battles for the ball with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, second right, and Alex Moreno, right, during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Newcastle United's Lewis Miley, left, and Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, left, and Aston Villa's Alex Moreno battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park, Birmingham, England.