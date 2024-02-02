Manchester United players celebrate at full time of the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Manchester United won 4-3.
English Premier League: Kobbie Mainoo Scores In Injury Time To Hand Manchester United Three Points At Wolves - In Pics
English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo scored a superb 97th minute winner to give Erik ten Hag's side vital three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Marcus Rashford, after all the talk about his off-field antics, opened the scoring for the Red Devils before Rasmus Hojlund doubled the lead. Pablo Sarabia got one for the home team with a penalty before Scott McTominay made it 3-1. However, Max Kilman made it 3-2 to bring a close finish. Pedro Neto struck in injury-time to draw things level before Mainoo scored his first EPL goal to send the Manchester United staff and away fans in raptures.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' goalkeeper Jose Sa reacts after Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo scored his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, centre, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during a Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, left, is challenged by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman, right, is congratulated by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Craig Dawson after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, right, is challenged by Manchester United's Casemiro during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.