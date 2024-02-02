Sports

English Premier League: Kobbie Mainoo Scores In Injury Time To Hand Manchester United Three Points At Wolves - In Pics

English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo scored a superb 97th minute winner to give Erik ten Hag's side vital three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Marcus Rashford, after all the talk about his off-field antics, opened the scoring for the Red Devils before Rasmus Hojlund doubled the lead. Pablo Sarabia got one for the home team with a penalty before Scott McTominay made it 3-1. However, Max Kilman made it 3-2 to bring a close finish. Pedro Neto struck in injury-time to draw things level before Mainoo scored his first EPL goal to send the Manchester United staff and away fans in raptures.