EPL: Foden Stars As Man City Rally To Beat Brentford

Phil Foden grabbed the spotlight from fit-again Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne by scoring a hat trick in a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Brentford that moved the champions two points behind Liverpool in a congested English Premier League summit, Associated Press reported. Foden led City’s recovery after Neal Maupay’s 21st-minute goal against the run of play for the hosts. The England midfielder equalized in first-half stoppage time by pouncing on a poor defensive clearance, headed home the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, and completed his second career hat trick in the 70th with a piercing run and composed finish.

February 6, 2024

English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Phil Foden, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Kyle Walker, left, duels for the ball with Brentford's Ethan Pinnock during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Brentford's Neal Maupay, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Rodrigo, left, duels for the ball with Brentford's Sergio Reguilon during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Manchester City's Ruben Dias kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

