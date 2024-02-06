Sports

EPL: Foden Stars As Man City Rally To Beat Brentford

Phil Foden grabbed the spotlight from fit-again Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne by scoring a hat trick in a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Brentford that moved the champions two points behind Liverpool in a congested English Premier League summit, Associated Press reported. Foden led City’s recovery after Neal Maupay’s 21st-minute goal against the run of play for the hosts. The England midfielder equalized in first-half stoppage time by pouncing on a poor defensive clearance, headed home the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, and completed his second career hat trick in the 70th with a piercing run and composed finish.